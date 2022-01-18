Cardi B is clear about what is going to be tattooed on her face | Love 40

If there is something that characterizes Cardi-B is its transparency and naturalness. She has always made sure to show herself as she is on social networks so that her followers feel even closer to her.

Precisely thanks to her decision to share many aspects of her life on the Internet, we have been able to discover that the rapper has very much in mind getting a tattoo on her face soon. And it’s not just any tattoo.

“Random but… I’m 1% away from getting my son’s name tattooed on my face. I really want to!”, he said this Monday, January 17, on his Twitter account. Some statements that her fans have taken literally, because Cardi is a woman of her word.

Random but….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really want to do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022

In fact, he has given more details about the tattoo. He wants to do it to his jaw. She revealed it after responding to a fan who told her in relation to her tweet that she also wanted to get her son’s name tattooed, but on her ear. “I want mine on the jaw,” the rapper replied.

Our protagonist has two children with the rapper Offset. The first of them, Kulture, was born in 2018. The second came into the world in September 2021. The little boy’s name is still a mystery, since neither of his parents wanted to make it public. Will it be when Cardi gets his name tattooed on her face that we will meet him? Surely!

What is certain is that the love that Cardi and Offset feel for their two children is immense. They have shown more than once on social networks that they are one hundred percent involved in raising their offspring.

The decision to tattoo the mysterious name of her baby has generated all kinds of reactions on social networks. On the one hand there are those who support his decision and, on the other, those who suggest that he do it in another part of his body. Others have even remembered the tweet he shared in July 2021 in which he gave thanks for not having tattooed his face as he wanted when he was 16 years old. But we all know that Cardi will end up doing what she wants, mainly because it is her decision (and also her body).

And you, what do you think?