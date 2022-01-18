Cardi B earns the most money with 1 hit song

Cardi B has been making “money moves” since she burst onto the hip-hop scene in 2017. Since then, the Bronx-raised rapper has found other avenues of income besides music. Still, a song of hers continues to earn him a great deal of money to this day.

Cardi B | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Cardi B has hit songs

Cardi B rose to fame as an exotic dancer with a huge following on social media. He eventually joined the cast of Love and Hip Hop: New York and launched a music career with his first two mixtapes, Gangsta B*** Music vol. one Y vol. two. Not long after the release of GBM2 In 2017, she released her debut major label single, “Bodak Yellow”. The song reached number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The following year, Cardi B released her long-awaited debut album. invasion of privacy. Among the successful songs of the project were “Drip”, “I Like It” and “She Bad”.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/xTlNMmZKwpA?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

‘I Like It’ makes Cardi B the highest earner

“I Like It” was based on the old school Latin hit “I Like It Like That”. And as a Dominican artist, Cardi invited two other Latin artists to liven up the party with the hit single: Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

In early 2022, “I Like It” became Cardi’s third song to earn Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). With this win, she and Katy Perry remain the only female artists in the industry with three diamond albums.

Cardi expressed her excitement over the achievement on Instagram. “My album came out in 2018 and it’s still breaking records,” he said. “I have only one [diamond] record, a feature [diamond] record and now ANOTHER [diamond] album of a collaboration with 2 people that I admire and love so much, J Balvin and Bad Bunny!

“I remember like it was yesterday when this song hit No. 1 and now it’s Diamond,” he continued. “Honestly, I can’t believe this is happening! I am very proud that two songs from my debut album become Diamond. I hope I can achieve the same or even better in the next one. Thank you to everyone who has supported and loved this album.”

Cardi even revealed that “I Like It” has been her most lucrative song over the years. “Fun fact: this song started my great relationship with Balenciaga and it is the album that makes me the most money since it is requested for commercials and brands all the time.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/rCiBgLOcuKU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Cardi B’s second album is reportedly on the way

Since 2018, Cardi has released punchy singles that have hinted an album is on the way, including “WAP” and “Up.” She’s been busy with other ventures, including her vodka-infused whipped cream and her new job as creative director of Playboy’s new Centerfold platform, Cardi insisted on an Instagram Live that she finally wants to release her second album in 2022.

“I feel like at this point, it’s like a timeline that I created. Because last year I said, ‘I have to get my album out this year. But then I stopped working on my album out of the blue because I feel like the whole COVID thing put me off putting my album out. Because I want to put out an album and I want to tour,” he said.

“I don’t feel like I like it, an album promotion and everything, there are no feelings, me doing interviews with people through a computer. I want to meet people. I want to have a conversation. It’s a better vibe.”

RELATED: Cardi B and Katy Perry share a unique record in the music industry