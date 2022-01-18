Britney Spears: the singer’s sister will not tour to promote her controversial book EINT | shows

A new chapter has just been written in the dramatic relationship between the singer Britney Spears and her younger sister, jamie lynn. In this opportunity, the actress stated that she is not interested in generating sales for her book, but in “healing and telling his truth”.

Why wouldn’t Jamie Lynn be interested in promoting her book?

According to TMZ, Jamie Lynn Spears has made it clear that he does not want to organize a tour to promote his memoir. The text in question is called Things I should have said and will be released next Tuesday, January 18.

The actress’s pregnancy, her daughter’s near-fatal accident and her stormy relationship with her older sister Britney Spears are the most controversial topics in this publication.

The actress is not scheduled to tour to sell her book. Photo: Twitter TMZ

Apparently, the interpreter of “Follow me” is interested in sharing her truth and healing her past, above the sales that this latest release may generate.

Also, Jamie Lynn plans to donate a percentage of the profits to a list of unidentified charities.

“I can’t help that I was also born a Spears, and some of my experiences involve my sister. I’ve worked hard since before I was a teenager, and I’ve built my career despite being just someone’s little sister.”

What did Jamie Lynn previously say about her older sister?

During Wednesday, January 12, Jamie Lynn participated in an exclusive interview for the Good morning America program, in which she shared the details behind the chaotic relationship she has with her older sister.

One of the points that bothered the singer’s followers the most were the actress’s comments regarding Britney’s mental state after arguing in her book that the singer was “erratic” and “paranoid”.

“I don’t think I can talk about anyone’s mood. I don’t think that’s fair. I am allowed to say how I felt in those moments because that matters. It matters that I was in pain,” he said.