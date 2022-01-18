Britney Spears is seen for the first time since the discussion with her sister on social networks eint | shows

Apparently the singer Britney Spears would have paused his online discussion with his younger sister, jamie lynn. The artist was first seen in public since both began an intense confrontation, through various publications on their social networks.

The artist has been photographed in her car, while visiting a shopping center in the city of Los Angeles, during the last weekend. The photos, which were taken on Saturday, January 15, show Britney making phone calls. Although she was in an isolated area, she was accompanied by her personal security.

Latest photo of Britney Spears.

Jamie Lynn spoke about her sister on television for the first time since the conservatorship was annulled

During Wednesday, January 12, Jamie Lynn starred in a controversial interview on the Good morning America program. On this occasion, he talked about the details behind the chaotic relationship he has with his older sister.

One of the moments that most bothered the artist’s followers was when her younger sister spoke about Britney’s mental state, after maintaining in her book that the singer was “erratic” and “paranoid”.

“I don’t think I can talk about anyone’s mood. I don’t think that’s fair. I am allowed to say how I felt in those moments because that matters. It matters that I was in pain,” he said.

What was the last thing Britney said on the subject?

After a series of encrypted and more direct messages, the singer used her Twitter account to give her sister a final message.

“I said some harsh things because you obviously hurt me for the things you’re making up about me! When I said that only a scum would make stuff like that up about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’… But what you’re saying doesn’t make any sense to me! I know you worked hard for the life you have and you have done amazing! But I think we would both have to agree that the family has never been nearly as hard on you as it has been on me!” she wrote.

Britney Spears' last reply to Jamie Lynn.

He continued his message and made reference to the mistreatment he received from his father during the 12 years that the guardianship lasted: “What dad did to me, they don’t even do that to criminals… So the fact that you sit and act completely apart from what happened to me, it’s crazy for me, (…) and I’m not even going to mention what they did to me in that place!”

“It took them ages to give me a cup of coffee, why the hell was my own family hiding coffee from me? You guys treated me like nothing and that’s not even the half of it! Honestly, I’m surprised dad isn’t in jail! We’re supposed to take care of each other… but what you’re saying really confuses me!”

Britney Spears' last reply to Jamie Lynn.

“All I know is that I love you unconditionally! So go ahead and say what you want… It’s so vulgar that a family fights like this publicly! You say you love me… But your loyalty is still with the people who hurt me the most!” the singer revealed.

Britney Spears' last reply to Jamie Lynn.

“I think what saddens me the most is that when all this happened to me and when I called you from that place… you took days to respond. I never got to talk to you! You just texted me days later and I was so scared… I needed you… My family, my blood and your support more than anything!” Britney said of the support she would have liked to receive from her younger sister.

Finally, the singer surprised her followers by assuring that she still loves Jamie Lynn and that she wishes her the best: “Say what you want to say, just know that I know your true heart more than anyone. It’s your life and you deserve a beautiful life. I wish I could do what you’re doing and give interviews! I’m afraid of all that… I admire you for being strong… I just know that I love you and I think you already know that more than anything”.

Britney Spears' last reply to Jamie Lynn.

Hours after this post, Jamie Lynn Spears used her Instagram account to share a direct message to her older sister. The actress was interested in talking to the artist and trying to fix the misunderstanding in private.

“Britney – Just give me a call, I have tried so many times to talk to you directly and handle this privately like sisters should, but you still choose to do everything on a public platform. In the meantime, stop continuing the narrative that I haven’t been there for you or that I’m making things up. I am happy to share how many times I have reached out to you, supported you, and tried to help you. This is disgraceful and has to stop. I love you,” he wrote.