BOMB: Microsoft buys Activision (Updated)

I can’t believe what I’m about to write, but the purchase is now official. This has been made official via Xbox Wire: Until this transaction closes, Activision Blizzard and Microsoft Gaming will continue to operate independently. Once the deal is complete, the Activision Blizzard business will report to me as CEO of Microsoft Gaming. At closing, we’ll be offering as many Activision Blizzard games as we can within Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass, both new titles and games from Activision Blizzard’s incredible catalogue. We’re also announcing today that Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers. As always, we look forward to continuing to add more value and more great games to Game Pass. Activision Blizzard’s amazing franchises will also accelerate our plans for Cloud Gaming, enabling more people in more places around the world to participate in the Xbox community using phones, tablets, laptops and other devices you already own. Activision Blizzard games are enjoyed on a variety of platforms, and we plan to continue to support those communities in the future.

original news

I think no one expected what we are about to tell at this time. Although Microsoft has made many studies and some powerful purchases, the scale of the operation that seems to be carried out is unprecedented. And the sources that talk about it are important enough to take it into account.

Microsoft is trying to buy Activision, the creators of franchises like Call of Duty, and owners of Blizzar Entertainment. The company is facing serious and serious problems due to accusations of harassment and sexual abuse, to this must be added the constant flight of managers and talent. This has perhaps caused its value to plummet and become affordable for Americans.

Microsoft would buy Activision for $68.7 billion

At the moment the sources point from Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal, and both affirm that the transaction would be executed for a value of 68,700 million US dollars. Dina Bass from Bloomber ensures that the transaction is already done, but at the moment there is no official confirmation and this type of mammoth operations must go through many regulatory bodies.

