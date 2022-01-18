Blondes for Brunettes: Selena Gomez models an ash blonde balayage bob that looks good on dark hair

Selena Gomez is one of our hair style gurus and this time the famous dazzled all her followers with an ash blonde balayage Bob haircut that reminds us how good this look looks on brown skin, besides the brown eyes.

Do you want to try blonde, but you don’t know what shade suits you? Get inspired by the hair of the interpreter of ‘Dance with me’, a very daring and fun proposal that invites you to leave your comfort zone. You will be surprised how flattering this idea is to reinvent your style!

Selena Gomez’s Blonde Balayage Bob

The singer has surprised in recent months and it is that for the first time in a long time she has forgotten her distinguished XL hair to try a mane from the Bob family, together with a platinum ash balayage that gives her a lot of light in your skin.

This proposal is perfect for softening the tan of the face with a natural effect, since it does not modify the color of the hair root to combine with other facial features such as eyebrows or dark eyes. It’s perfect for challenging some of the beauty stereotypes and seeing how good you can look if you break a few rules.

Photo: Pinterest

What is Balayage Bob?

This combo is the darling of recent months and it is so versatile, as well as easy to reinvent that it seems impossible to resist it. It fuses the Bob haircut (asymmetrical hair) with balayage highlights (the French trend that degrades from mid-lengths to ends).

We love this Selena Gomez look, you; Would you dare to bleach your hair in the style of the Disney star?