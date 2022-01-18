Billie Eilish with the Los Angeles Symphony and more Disney + premieres for September

Billie Eilish’s ‘Happier than ever’ on Disney+. .Photo: Disney+

Disney + prepares entertaining premieres for this month of September starting with the main series. For example, On the first day of the month, the shorts of ‘The Life of Dug’ arrive, a character from the animated film ‘Up’ (2009). “It’s a series of shorts that follow the hilarious adventures of Dug, the lovable dog from Disney and Pixar’s Up. Each short shows day-to-day events that occur in Dug’s garden, all through the funny (and slightly distorted) eyes of our favorite talking dog, “says his synopsis on the platform.

For those who don’t like animation, on September 8 there will be ‘Doogie Kamealoha‘, with the production of Kourtney Kang. “Dr. Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a 16-year-old prodigy, combines her budding medical career with the challenges of adolescence. At the hospital, the cool Lahela confuses patients and colleagues, who nickname her “Doogie” after the 1990s TV series Doogie Howser. At home, his father Benny and his mother Clara (Head of Medicine and Lahela), fear that he is growing up too fast. With the support of her loving – and comedic – ohana (family) and friends, Lahela forges her own path.”

In mid-September, specifically on the 22nd, all ‘Star Wars’ fans will be able to see ‘Star Wars: Visions’, another animated production. According to its synopsis: “A Lucasfilm shorts anthology series that tells new Star Wars stories through the unique traditional style of Japanese anime.”

Episodes of the following series will also be released:

On the Marvel Studios side there are two productions: ‘What If…?’ (animated) and ‘Legends of Marvel Studios’. To this are added two other animated series, on the one hand ‘Monsters at Work’ (from the universe of Monsters, Inc) and on the other, ‘Chip and Dale: life in the park’. Finally, episodes of ‘Partners and Hounds’ will also be released with Josh Peck, whom everyone remembers from the series ‘Drake & Josh’, playing the leading role.

Wednesdays and Fridays are the days selected by Disney + to make the premiere of chapters.

Some movies available for September 2021 on Disney +:

On September 3 all fans of the singer Billie Eilish will be able to see ‘Happier than ever: a love letter to Los Angeles’. “An experience of Billie Eilish in concert with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Symphony Orchestra,” according to the synopsis.

It is worth remembering that the American has a song and an album baptized with that title: ‘Happier Than Ever’, available since July.

For those who are not so musical and prefer superhero stories, they have ‘The New Mutants’ with Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy, among others, acting as protagonists. The film can be seen on September 15.

“20th Century Studios in conjunction with Marvel Entertainment present The New Mutants, an original horror-thriller film set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants are being held for psychiatric observation. Following a series of strange events, their new abilities as mutants, and their friendships, will be put to the test as they fight to get out of there alive.”

