Billie Eilish wins the 2022 Golden Globe alongside Finneas and Hans Zimmer

The participation of Billie Eilish, Finneas & Hans Zimmer in the world of cinema has earned them the Golden Globe 2022, as reported by NME.

Thanks to the amazing work done on ‘No Time To Die‘ Y ‘dunes‘, the composer, producer and genius, hans zimmer, managed to step on the gala of the Golden Globes with important awards for “Best Original Soundtrack” for adaptation of Denis Villeneuve, as well as his retouching and mastery in the production of “No Time To Die” from james-bond, interpreted by billie eilish.

Despite the media reception of both films, the reality is that their presence in the nominations was conspicuous by their absence, since in reality the awards went to Jane Campion and her incredible film ‘The Power Of The Dog‘, where nothing more and nothing less than Johnny Greenwood Radiohead designed, produced and performed all the music for the film, which won “Best film” in the Golden Globes.

This is not the first time Eilish breaks into the film industry; in 2020 he released a conceptual short film that recounted Billie’s emotional introspection within the hurricane of everything that was happening to her.

Your title? ‘Not My Responsibility‘ and you can see it here: