Billie Eilish appears among the worst pronounced names of 2021

The name of billie eilish is among the most mispronounced words and phrases by US news broadcasters in 2021, according to a new study.

In a report published by the US Captioning Company, via The Guardian, the name of billie eilish -specifically her last name, “Eilish”- is listed as one of the most mispronounced words of the year, along with “Dogecoin”, “Dalgona”, “Yassify”, “Ethereum”, “Cheugy”, “Glasgow”, “Kelce” and the name of the new variant of the Coronavirus, “Omicron”.

The US Captioning Company it captions events in real time both on television and in court, and made the 2021 list – the sixth annual of its kind – through a survey of its members. The count was commissioned again by Babbel, a language learning platform based in berlin Y New York.

“The newscasters in the U.S have struggled with the new words and names of 2021 while reporting on key sporting events, viral internet trends, and emerging celebrities.said the teacher Stephen Touma from Babbel Live it’s a statement. “As a language teacher, it is always interesting to see that some of these terms are often new colloquialisms, or are rooted or borrowed from another language. As a non-native speaker, I must confess that it is fun to see English speakers stumble a bit for a change.” Via The Guardian.

On the other hand, billie eilish -which is pronounced “ay-lish”– has just released his latest music video for “Male Fantasy”, taken from his second studio album ‘Happier Than Ever‘. It is the sixth video of the album, all of them directed by the singer herself. The other clips are for “Therefore I Am”, “Your Power”, “Lost Cause”, “NDA” and the album’s title track.