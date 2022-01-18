Bennifer: The long-awaited kiss with Ben Affleck and holidays in Saint-Tropez: this is how a birthday is celebrated when you are Jennifer López | People

This Saturday, the multifaceted star Jennifer López turned 52 and celebrated it aboard a boat in the waters of the French Côte d’Azur. Sharing on her Instagram account a photo session in a bikini, with a Dolce & Gabbana dressing gown, showing off her indisputably spectacular body, and – at the end of the gallery – an image in which she appears kissing actor Ben Affleck (California, 48 years), of which he was a couple between 2002 and 2004. The publication is already viral: it accumulates almost six million “likes” on the social network in which Lopez has more than 166 million followers.

The snapshot has become the official confirmation of a romance that was already taken for granted since last June the two actors were caught kissing in a Malibu restaurant. A second chance for a courtship that in its day was baptized with the acronym ‘Bennifer’ and that now, converted into the most modern hashtag #Bennifer, makes the networks boil.

They met at the turn of the century on the set of the much-maligned romantic comedy Gigli (A dangerous relationship), and it was precisely a birthday, that of the protagonist of Wall Street Scammers at age 33, which also served to ratify the first part of their relationship, in 2002. They got engaged the following year, with a huge 6.1-carat pink diamond from Harry Winston, but they canceled the wedding just two days after the quote: “When we began to seriously consider hiring three decoy brides for three different locations, we realized that something was wrong,” they alleged then. That pressure from the media and photographers is what they always blamed for the breakup of “genuine love.” But today the tables have turned and the singer, one of the most followed people in the world on Instagram, has the power of communication in the palm of her hand, to set rhythms and control narratives to her liking.

When they fell in love for the first time, Lopez had just ended a relationship with dancer Cris Judd, just as she has just closed a stage with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, with whom she got engaged. The interpreter of batmanvsuperman, For his part, he announced last January the end of his courtship with the Hispanic-Cuban actress Ana de Armas. With both singles, in March, “Ben contacted her to see how she was doing and they have had dinner together a couple of times this last month,” he told AND! an anonymous source close to the singer, when Affleck was photographed leaving her house on several occasions in the spring. “The chemistry between them is incredible. They have picked it up right where they left off and are enjoying each other’s company.”