Bennifer: the list of gifts that the couple has given each other
Where there was fire ashes remain! And in the case of artists and celebrities JLo and Ben Affleck the ashes rekindled again like a passionate bonfire of passion. And it is that the singer, actress and businesswoman and the actor and director decided to give themselves a second chance in July of last year.
Since then, JLo and Ben Affleck who have been baptized as a couple with the name of Bennifer (as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were once Brangelina), do not stop being shown together. And although JLo and Ben Affleck know well that, as she sings, love is paid with love; they do not miss the opportunity to give each other expensive and extravagant gifts.
The expensive and extravagant gifts that JLo and Ben Affleck have made
Throughout his career, and according to the Celebrity Net Worth site, JLo He has accumulated a fortune of 400 million dollars. While the wealth of Affleck It is estimated at 150 million dollars. With these profits, there is no doubt that when giving gifts they are not used to looking at the price tag.
- A diamond toilet. When JLo and Ben Affleck They lived their first romance, the Hollywood heartthrob gave the artist a toilet with rubies, sapphires, pearls and diamonds embedded. This eye-catching gift cost more than $100,000.
- A clock. In 2002, JLo gave to Ben an expensive and dazzling watch. The reunion has led Affleck to wear this expensive gift on his wrist again.
- A diamond bracelet. For its part, Ben Affleck gave to JLo a stunning diamond bracelet (Harry Winston brand) valued at more than 2.5 million dollars.
- A necklace with pendants. In July of last year, when JLo turned 52 years old, Affleck He gave her a necklace of pendants. Its cost exceeds 45,000 dollars.
- A luxury car. Also before the first break, Affleck gave to JLo a luxurious Rolls Royce Phantom car, valued at $400,000.