Bebe Rexha has her worst moment on TV covering Rihanna’s ‘Only Girl’ with random lyrics | Music

Baby Rexha has dared to cover Rihanna but it’s not what you imagine. The person responsible for hits like Say my name, In the name of love or Me, myself and I, has been in front of the microphone of the program That’s My Jam, presented by Jimmy Fallon, to reinterpret one of the Barbadian singer’s greatest hits: Only Girl (In The World), theme released in 2010.

He has done it in a humorous way and with totally random and unexpected lyrics. The New York artist knew the tests she might have to undergo, but she didn’t know exactly which one or that she would have to perform a famous song with crazy lyrics. And the truth is that he does not have a very good time at all.

As shown in the video of the show, Bebe was sitting next to her fellow musicians, T-Pain and Ryan Tedder (OneRepublic), also contestants on the show, when it was her turn to go on stage and demonstrate her vocal skills and great sense of humor. The maker of songs like i got you He came out with Fallon on stage and he moved the lever until the wheel landed on the “Nonsense Karaoke” test (Karaoke without sense). In this way, the contestant had to interpret a famous song with a renewed and completely absurd letter.

“I’m nervous, Ok,” said the artist, while putting on the headphones. As soon as the performance started, a fan provided air to set the performance and make it much more believable. Bebe’s voice sounded great, perfect, but as the song progressed and the artist intoned what she read on screen, laughter was inevitable.



That’s My Jam is an entertainment program that mixes music and comedy and is based on the most popular games of the tonight show by Jimmy Fallon. Each chapter features teams of celebrities competing against each other.

Baby Rexha released his latest album Better Mistakes, in 2021. On this album, the American artist examined herself to create lyrics that addressed such important issues as sacrifice, honesty, mistakes, and empowerment. This is how he told LOS40 in this interview.