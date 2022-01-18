Banorte better positioned to buy Banamex; would reach the size of BBVA: BoFa

In the midst of doubts about who could buy Banamex; Bank of America Securities (BoFa) considered that Banorte would be the best positioned bank to acquire it, whose price would be between 10,000 and 12,000 million dollars, with which it could reach a size similar to BBVA in the consumer and mortgage segments, but would surpass the Spanish bank in terms of credit cards.

According to an analysis by the US firm, the financial institution chaired by Carlos Hank González has a strong capital position and a successful track record of consolidation, as well as a market limit of 20.7 billion dollars, more than double that of Inbursa and Santander.

However, BoFa believes that Banorte’s management would only pursue such a transaction if the price paid made sense to shareholders, whose price, according to their new estimates, would be between 10,000 and 12,000 million dollars.

This amount is below the $12.5 to $15.5 billion estimate by BoFa last week, when the sale by Citi was announced.

“Has (Banorte) assumed a leading role in digital transformation in Mexico, could potentially derive significant synergies from overlapping operations and a lower financing structure, and is likely to have the support of the government, accelerating regulatory approvals, as the AMLO government has stated that it would like to see Banamex in Mexican ownership again,” he says.

It also states that if Banorte proves to be the buyer, with the addition of Banamex it would have a size similar to that of BBVA in the consumer and mortgage segments, however, it would overtake the Spanish bank as the largest player in terms of credit cards.

“We see room for significant cost synergies to emerge as BBVA operates with approximately 30% fewer employees and branches than the proforma combined institutions,” he explained.

The US institution says that synergies from a lower cost of financing for Banorte are also likely to emerge, however, the realization of cost synergies could be delayed as the government could restrict staff reductions in the early years.

“A potential combination with Banamex would be transformational and would consolidate Banorte among the two largest Mexican banks. But the financial merits of a possible transaction are still unclear. In the meantime, we continue to like Banorte’s strong and diversified earnings mix, providing the best combination of growth and profitability,” he added.

BoFa recalls that, thus far, Citi has provided only limited financial information on assets for sale, which generated net income of $1.1 billion in 2021, on average assets of $70 billion, and average tangible equity. of 4,000 million.

By comparison, they expect Banorte to have generated a net income of $1.7 billion over the past year, with average assets of $91 billion and average equity of $11 billion.

“Banamex’s assets for sale represent 80% of Banorte’s, but generate the equivalent of 65% of Banorte’s net income, mainly explained by a lower cost-income ratio of 68% against 45%”, he detailed.

