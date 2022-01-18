Baddies style hairstyles to dazzle

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to start off on the right foot and continue to have the title of the best dressed of the season, we are sure that in addition to having the top clothes in your closet to put together the most chic looks, you will also want complement your outfits with hairstyles most promising of 2022.

If so, then the hairstyles with aesthetics “baddies” They are for you, it is a style that comes from the most popular fashion of the 70s, a fusion of the elegant with the glamorous and the modern, among which the high and smug pigtails are popular.

A trend in the hairstyle that will become your obsession, but above all that will become the perfect complement to dazzle and add points to your outfits.



Photo: Instagram @dannapaola

Here we show you what are the hairstyles that you will not resist being part of your image all year long.

tips up

A hairstyle ideal for short hair, since by straightening your hair and shaping the ends upwards you will already have a style baddies, elegant but with sensual touches, that will steal everyone’s sighs.



Photo: Instagram @byjeannine

High ponytail with waves with little horns

If you are one of those who have a XL mane and you no longer know how to style it, wearing a high ponytail with volume and marked waves will be a bet that will not let you go unnoticed.

Add a few horns to the front to frame and outline your face.



Photo: Instagram @makeupbyalinna

loose hair with party

The goal of this style ands mix the elegant with the modern, so wearing a hairstyle with the hair Loose and smug at the front, with a side parting, it is an excellent option to put together a night or party look, it is very sensual and captivating.



Photo: Pinterest

double bun

Is a hairstyle that we love for being one trend of the hairstyle for the most daring, because wearing two tousled and crazy buns will give you an original style without equal.



Photo: Pinterest

High ponytail with party

One of the hairstyles infallible that never fails is the high ponytail in the Ariana Grande style, because the singer is a clear example that they can highlight your look and some physical features of your face. A high ponytail with a party is an excellent option to stand out this year.

Finally, don’t forget to comb the ends of the ponytail slightly upwards for an extra touch. baddie.



Photo: Pinterest

Plus: Comb the baby hairs

If you want to enhance your hairstyle, remember to make art with your baby hairs, because if you thought that these were useless or their appearance was annoying, keep in mind that combing them with the help of a little gel and giving them the shape you like the most will be a very powerful success of the 2022.



Photo: Pinterest

