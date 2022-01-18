Audi A3 Sedan 2022, price in Mexico: Features, photos and information
The Audi A3 Sedan 2022 already has a price in Mexico: this is how the new generation of the German compact arrives
The long-awaited Audi A3 Sedan 2022 is already in our country. The fourth generation of the German compact – the second with a sedan body – brings with it a remarkable technological evolution, accompanied by Audi’s freshest design style and a range of turbocharged engines to choose from. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.
The new A3 was developed from the MQB Evo platform Volkswagen Group, shared with models such as SEAT León and Volkswagen Golf. The S-Line version includes a specific tuning of the suspension to achieve a more sporty behavior, and can optionally be configured with adaptive damping.
The range of engines Audi A3 Sedan 2022 in Mexico It is made up of three options. The Dynamic 35 and Select 35 versions have a 1.4-liter turbo engine, capable of generating 150 hp and 184 lb-ftcontrolled by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The Dynamic 40 and S-Line 40 versions replace it with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, which develops 190 hp and 236 lb-ft, associated with a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox.
The highest performance version corresponds to the Audi S3, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, brought up to 290 hp and 295 lb-ft. It includes Quattro all-wheel drive, chassis-specific tuning and a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.
Talking about equipment, the Audi A3 Sedan 2022 includes light and rain sensor as standard, infotainment with 10.1″ screen, Car2X services, digital instrument panel, electrochromic rearview mirror, automatic climate control, LED headlights and 17″ aluminum wheels.
Throughout the range you can add a reverse camera, smart key, wireless charger for phones, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound, driver’s seat with electric adjustment, LED skulls, aluminum wheels up to 18 “and ambient lighting in Multiple colors Optionally, elements such as head-up display or Matrix LED headlights can be added.
The Audi A3 Sedan price in Mexico part of 609,900 pesos and is now available at brand dealers in our country. Among its main competitors are the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan. Below is the detail of price and equipment of each version.
Audi A3 Sedan 2022: Price in Mexico
|
A3 35Dynamic
|
609,900 pesos
|
A3 35 Select
|
659,900 pesos
|
A3 40 Select
|
709,900 pesos
|
A3 40 S-Line
|
784,900 pesos
|
S3
|
979,900 pesos
A3 35Dynamic
- 150-hp, 184-lb-ft 1.4-liter turbo engine
- Eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission
- Front, side and curtain airbags
- Cruise control with speed limiter
- Light and rain sensor
- Infotainment with 10.1″ screen
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility
- Car2X Services
- Digital instrument cluster
- automatic climate control
- Electrochromic rear view mirror
- Paddle shifters at the wheel
- Basic LED headlights
- 17″ aluminum wheels
A3 35 Select
Add about 35 Dynamic:
- Reverse sensor
- Lumbar support in front seats
- Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment
- smart key
- ambient lighting
- Electric trunk opening and closing
- leather upholstery
- LED headlights
- LED skulls with dynamic turn signals
A3 40 Select
Add about 35 Select:
- 190-hp, 236-lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo engine
- Seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission
A3 40 S-Line
Add over 40 Select:
- Audi Parking System Plus
- Reverse camera
- Drive Mode Selector
- wireless charger for phones
- Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System
- Sports front seats
- Ambient lighting in 30 colors to choose from
- Side mirrors electrically folding and anti-dazzle
- 18″ aluminum wheels
- sports suspension
- S-Line exterior and interior kit
S3
Add about 40 S-Line:
- 290-hp, 295-lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo engine
- Quattro all-wheel drive
- Audi pre sense basic
- headlamp washer
- automatic high beams