Audi A3 Sedan 2022, price in Mexico: Features, photos and information

The Audi A3 Sedan 2022 already has a price in Mexico: this is how the new generation of the German compact arrives

The long-awaited Audi A3 Sedan 2022 is already in our country. The fourth generation of the German compact – the second with a sedan body – brings with it a remarkable technological evolution, accompanied by Audi’s freshest design style and a range of turbocharged engines to choose from. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and price in Mexico.

The new A3 was developed from the MQB Evo platform Volkswagen Group, shared with models such as SEAT León and Volkswagen Golf. The S-Line version includes a specific tuning of the suspension to achieve a more sporty behavior, and can optionally be configured with adaptive damping.

The range of engines Audi A3 Sedan 2022 in Mexico It is made up of three options. The Dynamic 35 and Select 35 versions have a 1.4-liter turbo engine, capable of generating 150 hp and 184 lb-ftcontrolled by an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission. The Dynamic 40 and S-Line 40 versions replace it with a 2.0-liter turbo engine, which develops 190 hp and 236 lb-ft, associated with a seven-speed S-Tronic gearbox.

The highest performance version corresponds to the Audi S3, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, brought up to 290 hp and 295 lb-ft. It includes Quattro all-wheel drive, chassis-specific tuning and a 7-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Talking about equipment, the Audi A3 Sedan 2022 includes light and rain sensor as standard, infotainment with 10.1″ screen, Car2X services, digital instrument panel, electrochromic rearview mirror, automatic climate control, LED headlights and 17″ aluminum wheels.

Throughout the range you can add a reverse camera, smart key, wireless charger for phones, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound, driver’s seat with electric adjustment, LED skulls, aluminum wheels up to 18 “and ambient lighting in Multiple colors Optionally, elements such as head-up display or Matrix LED headlights can be added.

The Audi A3 Sedan price in Mexico part of 609,900 pesos and is now available at brand dealers in our country. Among its main competitors are the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé and the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan. Below is the detail of price and equipment of each version.

Audi A3 Sedan 2022: Price in Mexico

A3 35Dynamic 609,900 pesos A3 35 Select 659,900 pesos A3 40 Select 709,900 pesos A3 40 S-Line 784,900 pesos S3 979,900 pesos

A3 35Dynamic

150-hp, 184-lb-ft 1.4-liter turbo engine

Eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission

Front, side and curtain airbags

Cruise control with speed limiter

Light and rain sensor

Infotainment with 10.1″ screen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility

Car2X Services

Digital instrument cluster

automatic climate control

Electrochromic rear view mirror

Paddle shifters at the wheel

Basic LED headlights

17″ aluminum wheels

A3 35 Select

Add about 35 Dynamic:

Reverse sensor

Lumbar support in front seats

Driver’s seat with electrical adjustment

smart key

ambient lighting

Electric trunk opening and closing

leather upholstery

LED headlights

LED skulls with dynamic turn signals

A3 40 Select

Add about 35 Select:

190-hp, 236-lb-ft 2.0-liter turbo engine

Seven-speed S-Tronic automatic transmission

A3 40 S-Line

Add over 40 Select:

Audi Parking System Plus

Reverse camera

Drive Mode Selector

wireless charger for phones

Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System

Sports front seats

Ambient lighting in 30 colors to choose from

Side mirrors electrically folding and anti-dazzle

18″ aluminum wheels

sports suspension

S-Line exterior and interior kit

S3

Add about 40 S-Line: