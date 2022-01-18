ATTENTION: Fernando Santos did NOT vote for Cristiano Ronaldo in The Best Award for Best FIFA Player 2021

Like all the national team coaches, Fernando Santos, coach of Portugal, had the opportunity to vote in the dynamics to elect The Best Award for the Best FIFA Player 2021.

For some strange reason, and despite having the opportunity to do so, the Lusitanian coach left out Cristiano Ronaldo, his captain. Perhaps he was confused, perhaps FIFA misreported him, perhaps he believed that he could not vote for his compatriot or perhaps he simply considered that there were better footballers in the 2020/21 season than CR7.

At this time, the official FIFA report maintains that the experienced coach divided his points between N’Golo Kanté, Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski.

THE VOTES OF FERNANDO SANTOS – THE BEST 2021

N’Golo Kante: 5 points. Jorginho: 3 points. Robert Lewandowski: 1 point.

Who did the international coaches vote for the other favorites for the award? Well, Lionel Scaloni, manager of Argentina, did put Lionel Messi first. Paulo Sousa, DT of Poland, placed Robert Lewandowski in first place. Carlos Queiroz, DT of Egypt, did the same with Mohamed Salah. And Deschamps gave Karim Benzema as many points as possible.

Well, it’s pretty weird, huh. And more so because in his previous years as Portuguese coach, he did vote for Cristiano first and, now, he did not even put him in the TOP 3. Surely in his next press conference he will have to answer something on this subject (there is no ruling out some mistake).

There are already those who are speculating that Fernando did not forgive Cris’s claims after the defeat against Serbia (the setback sent them to the World Cup playoff), although the technical director minimized what happened, assuring that it was not against him, but a discharge for the goal that they incorrectly canceled him in Belgrade (it would have allowed them to go to the World Cup directly).

Undefeated data. Considering the votes of coaches, captains, fans and journalists, Cristiano Ronaldo finished seventh in The Best FIFA Player Award. He was surpassed by Lewandowski, Messi, Salah, Benzema, Kanté and Jorginho.

Did you know…? Fernando Santos has managed Cristiano Ronaldo in the Portugal National Team since 2014. Together they were Euro champions and UEFA Nations League champions, which are the first titles in the history of the Portuguese team.