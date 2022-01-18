Asteroid could hit the earth this 2022: will it be dangerous?

From the premiere of the Netflix movie starring actor Leonardo Di Caprio, ‘Don’t Look Up’ or in Spanish ‘Don’t look up’, all have been more focused on the events that occur in space.

The fictional film tells the story of two scientists who discover that a giant asteroid is approaching the earth dangerously fast and when it hits it ends up with humanity. But could this really happen? well Scientists have confirmed that there is a list of asteroids that will pass very close to our planet during 2022.

For now the asteroids that have passed close to the earth in recent years have been harmless to our planet, however scientists discovered that there is a giant asteroid that is approaching the earth dangerously fast, that’s right, like in the movie. Here we tell you all the details

Scientists named it the asteroid ‘2009 JF1’ and for the moment it has your attention since it is approaching with great speed, the star travels at 23.93 kilometers per second and measures 13 meters.

On the Sentry impact hazard scale, a NASA asteroid monitoring system, It has been ranked fourth in its level of risk, its impact with our planet is expected to occur on May 6, 2022.

Is it really a threat to the earth? The probability that this asteroid ends up with the earth is one in 3,800, that is, 0.26%, which means that the probability of major damage caused by its impact is extremely low.

It is not the only one, these are other asteroids that have passed through the earth during this 2022:

During this year it has already been possible to identify the first asteroid that passes close to the earth, NASA named it 2021 YQ, it had a diameter of between 100 and 300 meters; his passage was recorded on January 5, 2022.

On January 6, the asteroid ‘2014 YE15’ passed close to the earth, it was 7.3 meters wide, its size was like that of a truck.

The next day, on January 7, the asteroid ‘2021YX’ passed 1,738,091.52 from Earth, it was 30 meters wide.

The last record of a ‘large’ asteroid is ‘2013 YD48, it passed on January 11 and with a size of 103 meters in height, it is expected to orbit the earth again in 2030.

