Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon name their son after Leonardo DiCaprio’s character

I hope you like “Titanic”.

Bachelor Nation stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon have revealed they will name their future baby Dawson Demitri after Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the 1997 film.

“This is Jack Dawson from ‘Titanic,'” the pregnant reality star, 33, told Us Weekly after debuting the moniker on Amazon Live on Tuesday.

“We are a little worried. … Do not worry, [but] we want people to know that this is not after James Van Der Beek [‘Dawson’s Creek’] character. This is after a Leonardo DiCaprio character.”

“’Titanic’ has always been my favorite movie of all time. I was 10 years old when I saw it,” added Iaconetti.

The “Bachelor” alum revealed she’s a die-hard “Titanic” fan.©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett C

Haibon, also 33, said he “loves[s]” the name, adding: “When Ashley first came to me with the name, I said, ‘I love the name Dawson for a boy. I don’t know how I feel about a girl. So if it’s a girl, we’ll have to talk more about it. Because Ashley was like, ‘Boy or girl, it doesn’t matter.

The former “Bachelor in Paradise” stars, who will welcome their little man next month, first told fans in August 2021 that they had chosen their future baby’s name.

The couple will welcome their first child, a baby boy, in February.ashley_iaconetti/Instagram

“For a long time we picked a name for a boy,” Iaconetti said during a previous Amazon Live. “I hope you like some of the things that I liked when I was a kid. ‘Star Wars’ and comics. I hope you like to play baseball.”

The couple met in 2015 and began dating in 2018 after appearing together on season 2 of “BiP.” Haibon finally popped the question on season 5 of ABC’s summer spinoff, and they said their “I do” in August 2019.

They met while filming “Bachelor in Paradise”. Disney General Entertainment Con

Her pregnancy announcement came two years later, in July 2021.

“Even though it’s been a rough first trimester so far, today she’s as beautiful as she is in this photo,” Haibon wrote on Instagram of Iaconetti at the time.

“I love her so much. Last night he vomited five times during the night. It’s been a very sick month for her. I feel terrible because there isn’t much I can do except the occasional run to the store for a chocolate cake or to 7/11 for Slurpees. I love her so much, she is a strong woman and I know Ashley will be an amazing mother.”