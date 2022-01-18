Angelina Jolie’s moving gesture to her ex-husband’s son: “He still sends me Christmas presents”

Angelina Jolie did not mind moving away from the big screen to dedicate herself body and soul to raising her six children. On more than one occasion he highlights the importance of his family in his life. And precisely that spirit speaks of the memories that she still has, knowing that she does not forget who her stepson was, the son of her second ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton.

It is already known that the protagonist of “Maleficent” maintains contact with those who were her life partners. In June 2021, on her visit to New York, she surprised everyone when she was seen arriving at the apartment of her first husband, Johnny Lee Miller, in Brooklyn.

The artist wanted her son Pax to meet the actor, and that is how in another meeting she arrived accompanied by her 18-year-old son, which reflects that the past is not chapters of her life that she has forgotten.

The funny stepmother Angelina Jolie

Although 19 years have passed since Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton were united in marriage, the memories are still intact. This was revealed by the actor’s son, Harry James Thornton, when talking about the days he shared with the actress.

In an interview with ET, the reality star “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” revealed the connection he has with his ex-stepmother, who despite her many activities has time to let him know that she remembers him.

“To this day, he still sends me Christmas presents every year, and stuff like that”said the 27-year-old, who also followed in his father’s footsteps by developing a career in acting.

When it comes to bonding, Angelina knows how to make people feel close to those she cares about, like the one she has with her ex-stepson. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but from time to time we talk,” he added while describing the relationship with the movie celebrity.

The celebrity couple was together for three years, from 2000 to 2003, starring in a torrid romance. At the time, the “Eternals” star sealed their love with a tattoo on his left arm, each sporting chains with an original design in which they kept the other’s blood.

When they got married, the 66-year-old actor was already the father of three children from his past marriage to the former Playboy model, Pietra Dawn Chernyak.

The young actor also described his ex-stepmother as funny when he was a child and when they shared during the holidays. “It was so cool. He took us camping every week and one time he rented an RV and we went on a full camping trip,” he recalled.

To the good anecdotes he has with Angelina, Harry James Thornton added his great personality. “She was a lot of fun to us when we were younger. It was very funny”, a statement that agrees with the woman she is today, an active and modern mother of 6 young people with different personalities.

