Angela Aguilar, Dua Lipa and Gigi Hadid have the same $2,000 Versace bag | Famous
Angela Aguilar She boasts of great vocal talent, but she also has the affection of the Mexican and North American public, throughout her career she has made it clear that she is a lover of fashion, and a taste for various ‘must’ that launch season after season the Luxury brands.
The interpreter shared through her Instagram “stories” a video in which she appeared wearing a casual look, which consisted of jeans and a black blouse, to complement Angela decided to use two necklaces; one white and one green, on his left hand he wore bracelets of different colors and as the protagonist the lilac ‘The Medusa’ bag from the Italian brand Versace.
This piece has a handle at the top and two straps for greater adjustment. The first strap is leather to be placed on the shoulder as a ‘crossbody’ and the second is chain; the closure is a magnetic button and it has a small pocket inside.
According to information from the brand’s website, the piece is made of resistant leather and can be worn with the ‘leather’ handle or with the chain.
Other celebrities who have the same Angela Aguilar bag
It seems that the piece has become an object of desire for several celebrities, as are the English singer Dua Lipa and the model Gigi Hadid.
This bag is a launch of the Italian firm’s fashion show corresponding to Spring – Summer 2022.
Dua Lipa He has it in blue, as he let it be seen in a publication that the creative director of the brand shared on his Instagram account.
On the other hand, the model and socialite Gigi Hadid shared a ‘storie’ on her Instagram profile where she showed off her collection of bags, within them ‘La medusa’ was seen in orange.
According to the Versace site, the bag has a cost of 2,525 dollars.
It is not the first time that Ángela Aguilar uses this brand
The celebrity, Flor Silvestre’s granddaughter, was at ‘The radio awards’ held in Mexico City in November, there she wore yellow platforms that have been used by stars such as Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Ester Expósito . It is the ‘Medusa Evitas’ model, which has a square toe, and has a metal bracelet on the ankle where the brand’s logo hangs. The cost of the platforms is 1,425 dollars.