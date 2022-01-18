Andrew Garfield revealed the scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home that convinced him to return

After months of dodging questions from the press and denying rumors with a smile on his face, Andrew Garfield finally breaks the silence and delivers in a big way about his return to the spider-hero franchise.

Rumors about the presence of both actors in the new installment of the saga led by Tom Holland, began at the beginning of 2021. While Maguire managed to avoid the press, Garfield did not enjoy the same benefit, since he had to promote the two titles he starred in throughout the year: Tick, Tick… Boom! Y The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He even hid his surprise from Emma Stone, his former co-star on The Amazing Spider-Man.

Andrew Garfield returns to put himself in the shoes of Peter Parker

The expected cameo of Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home It ended up becoming one of Hollywood’s worst kept secrets. However, fans who saw the movie weren’t disappointed one bit when they saw the three heroes in action.

In recent days, Garfield has spoken about the experience of having put himself in the shoes of Peter Parker again, after having done it twice with The Amazing Spider-Man 1 Y two.

Recently the actor participated in the podcast Happy Sad Confused where revealed what convinced him to join Spider-Man: No Way Home, without thinking twice. In the first place, he explained that first they told him about the idea of ​​the film in a general way. Later, he received some excerpts from the script and the scenes where his Peter Parker saves MJ (Zendaya), as a form of redemption against what his Peter Parker could not do when it came to saving his beloved Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) in TASP 2.

The moment Spider-Man couldn’t get over

“The first image that was thrown at me was catching Zendaya, MJ. Those were the first pages I saw and I thought: ‘There’s no way not to do this’because it is deep. That’s a profound moment as a big brother saving his little brother from the same fate throughout the universe,” Andrew explained. “If that portal hadn’t opened and my Peter Parker hadn’t been there at the time, I would have had the same fate,” said the actor, who described the scene as a “profound mystical moment.”

And Garfield was not wrong, since without a doubt It was one of the most emotional moments in the movie.. The moment he saves MJ not only allows him to make amends for the mistake that led to Gwen’s death, but it allows him to shed the guilt and darkness that has surrounded him since that tragic event. This would allow progress with a potential The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

