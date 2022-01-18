Andrew Garfield hid his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home from Emma Stone

Actor Andrew Garfield, one of the interpreters of Spider-Man, revealed that he hid his cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home from his co-star, Emma Stone.

For a long time, Garfield had to keep the secret. In many interviews, he denied his appearance. Also, he lied to Stone. Garfield, counted for the podcast Happy Sad Confused, that Stone ‘texted’ him to ask.

“Emma kept texting me. She was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ And I would say things like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!'” he said. The actor described it as “funny” and explained that she affectionately called him “idiot” when he heard the news.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield starred The Amazing Spider-Man Y The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro. (Photo: Instagram).

stone gave life to Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man Y The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro. There he met Garfield, Spiderman. Stone and Garfield moved their romance into real life. The two, after 4 years of dating, broke up in 2015. However, they continue to maintain a great friendship. Because, Stone did not hesitate to ask his former co-star if it was true that he appeared in the film.

Spiderman’s success

since it premiered Spider-Man: No Way Home’, its impact has been immense. Until this weekend, it remained number one, overtaken by Scream 5. Many believe it could be the highest-grossing American film in history as it has surpassed $1 billion worldwide.

Who gives life to the new ‘spider man’ is Tom Holland. The actor has a great relationship with Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the other spider-man They have their special appearance in the film.

«Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire and I had one of the most amazing experiences working together. We are the only three people who have played this character on the big screen, and that creates this brotherhood, this friendship. That goes beyond the simple fact of knowing each otherHolland stated in an interview.