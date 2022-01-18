Ander Herrera does not see a failure if PSG does not win the Champions League

France.- The PSG For some years now, a goal has been set to be able to start being a top team in the european football and that is winning Champions League. The Parisian team in the last two seasons has been closer to achieving it with a final and a semifinal but the time has not yet come but the obligation that the team has for the quality of its players is becoming more and more marked.

Curiously, from the team they do not see the Champions League as an obligation and even believe that much more is being asked of PSG than other teams that hold several continental titles. That example put Andrew Herrera who assures that not winning the Champions League is not a failure for PSG as people and the media believe.

“I don’t understand why other big teams are not required to win the Champions League like PSG is required to do. I think playing a final and semi-final in a row is an incredible achievement for a club as young as this, and I don’t understand how that looks like a failureIt’s incredible that no one asks (Real) Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona or Manchester City for the Champions League as an obligation and we do”, said the Spaniard exclusively for MARCA.

PSG for several tournaments has been the favorite in the tournament because its squad was one of the most important in Europe, and now that they have the team full of stars it is imminent that they have to win the Champions League yes or yes since If they don’t, the criticism won’t stop until they do.

PSG today has one of the strongest squads in world football | Photo: Capture

And it is that players like Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Di María if they do not give the Champions League this season it would be a resounding failure even for their followers who are closer to achieving it than ever.

The PSG team at this start of the Champions League left doubts about the team’s performance and that is that with their figures they could only draw against Bruges at one goal. With that marker, the Parisian team was left with the second position behind Manchester City who did beat RB Leipzig.

The next game will be a real battle between two of the best squads in the world, next Tuesday PSG and Manchester City will face each other for the leadership of Group A, there it will be possible to meet Messi and Guardiola once again.