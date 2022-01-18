Analysis of “File 81”, the new horror series that grows in streaming

For a few days, without any promotion, a series is growing in the preferences of the public that watches streaming. Is about file 81, a fiction that mix horror and drama, in a disturbing argument with cults, witches and demons which is already among the most viewed on Netflix.

The series follows in the footsteps of two others produced by the same platform that were successful, such as the German Dark and the popular stranger things. In both, the mixture of horror, fantasy and dramatic stories made the difference.

I also read: “Euphoria”, second season: Zendaya shone at the beginning with violence as the central axis

Mamoudou Athie, as Dan Turner, in “File 81”. (Photo: Netflix)

What is “File 81” about?

the plot of file 81 go on life Dan Turner (Mamoudou Athie), a film restorer from New York who is hired by an unknown company to do a job: repair, classify and digitize a series of tapes that were damaged in an apartment building fire.

To do so, Dan must stay in a place specially prepared to carry out the work, far from Manhattan., where you will have all the technical support to run it.

Dina Shihabi, as Melody Pendras, in “Archvo 81”. (Photo: Netflix)

Day by day, as he watches more tapes, the protagonist begins to develop a particular connection with Melody PendrasDina Shihabi, the girl who recorded them. Then, past, present and future will mix in a dark climate that thickens to a devastating end.

What is the origin of File 81

What home coming, the series in which he worked Julia Roberts, file 81 is based on a fictional podcast saga that tells horror stories about rituals, in which the emphasis is on the finding of ribbons, a genre known as found footage.

Created by Dan Powell and Marc Sollinger in 2016, the episodes met with unanimous critical reception: New York Times, for example, called it “innovative” and nerdy included it in a list of the 10 horror fiction podcast “to chase your dreams”.

The series “Archivo 81” mixes found footage with the terror of rituals. (Photo: Netflix)

The Netflix series is based on the first season of Archivo 81, and behind it is a showrunner and a producer they understand all about terror in the new generations. On the one hand, Rebecca Sonnenshine, one of the screenwriters of TheBoys Y The Vampire Diaries; for the other, james wan, factotum of franchises The spell, insidious Y The game of fear.

What are the influences of “File 81” and what works in the series

Where the visual delicacy of file 81 it is in the mixture of influences that it proposes. The first sequence is a direct reference to the movie The conversation, from Francis Ford Coppola: a general shot with a zoom towards the protagonist, taken from the height of a building, while walking in the streets of New York.

Dina Shihabi as Melody Pendras and Julia Chan as Anabelle Cho in “File 81.” (Photo: Netflix)

The halo of the “New American Cinema”, as that generation of directors like Coppola was called, Martin Scorsese Y Brian De Palma, among others, bursts in at the beginning of Archivo 81, especially that New York style that transpires. Then it dissolves. So behind, the veil of terror is growing.

Gradually, citations to the genre begin to appear one after another: rosemary’s baby, from Roman Polansky; The Blair Witch Project, by Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick; The Exorcist, from William Friedkin; Y The witch, from Robert Eggers, among other.

At once, file 81 it is in line with several of the horror fictions of the last five years, which are enhanced by their message and styling, What hereditary Y midsummer, by Ari Aster; It Followsby David Robert Mitchell; Y Us Y Get Out!, from jordan peele, among other.

The character of Melody Pendras is the one who tells everything that happens in “File 81”. (Photo: Netflix)

Occultism, drama and psychological suspense, dosed between the personal drama of the protagonists and the mixture of temporalities, are, perhaps, its most notable aspects.

I also read: “Yellowstone”: Kevin Costner runs a rural empire surrounded by greedy enemies

Like a piece within another, the addictive plot of file 81 is disarmed to come back together towards an explosive ending that you don’t see coming at all and that generates a tension that persists, even though hours have passed since you’ve seen it. A feature that few series can boast today.