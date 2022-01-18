America vs Atlas: Day, Date and Time of the match by Liga MX

After a week without activity, America will return to the courts this weekend, when they receive on the field of Aztec stadium to the current Mexican soccer champion: Atlas, in a match where new faces could be seen because there are already a couple of reinforcements integrated into the team, one of them Alejandro Zendejas, who is fit to play.

This meeting will be the presentation of the Eagles before their people in the Closure 2022, a contest in which the fans have expressed their annoyance with the management of the club, the negotiation for the transfers and the permanence of some elements in the squad, for which the response of the people will generate uncertainty.

In the same way, this duel will be the almost immediate return of Emmanuel Aguilera to the Aztec stadium, but this time with other colors, since a few days ago he left Coapa as a free player to continue his career with the red and black, the squad with which he debuted last weekend against Athletic Saint Louis.

America vs Atlas: when and what time do they play for Liga MX?

The game between America and Atlas will be held this Saturday, January 22 at 9:00 p.m. on the field of Aztec stadium. This match will be the first of the campaign for the azulcremas, who will also try to get their first victory of the campaign to start climbing positions in the general classification.

America vs Atlas, where and how to watch the match LIVE?

The match where azulcremas and rojinegros will face each other will be played in the Colossus of Santa Ursula and you can follow it LIVE Y LIVE for the sign of TUDN both on open television and pay system. Similarly, in Monumental Eagles We will be from the stadium to bring you all the details.

schedules by country