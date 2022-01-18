América is reinforced with Jorge Meré, a modern defender with a great reading of the game

Manolo Sánchez Murias, responsible for the lower categories of Sporting de Gijón, spoke about the qualities of the new América player

Talk about Jorge Mere, the brand new Spanish reinforcement of the America, 24 years old and trained at Real Sporting de Gijón, “is talking about a modern defense profile, with a great ability to anticipate and with a very good reading of the game”.

Jorge Meré, a modern defender with a great understanding of the game, arrives at América.j EPA

This was expressed for ESPNDigital Manolo Sánchez Murias, former Sporting de Gijón player and currently responsible for the lower categories of Sportinguistas.

He added about the characteristics that distinguish Jorge Mere: “He is intelligent, with a great personality, capable of being tough on opposing defenders; with a good sense of marking, with great judgment when it comes to getting the ball out playing from behind.”

Likewise, Sánchez Murias explained that Jorge Mere, “he is a very competitive player, who has also established himself in the high performance of European football with Cologne. He is a player with a hierarchy in the defensive line, with leadership capacity. A very complete player, with a lot of potential”.

remembered that Jorge Mere He was already an important player in the first team of Sporting de Gijón in the Second Division, even in the First Division: “That speaks of his competitive nature, his maturity, a very interesting characteristic of his.”

He said that the central defender, born in Oviedo on April 17, 1997, has a great capacity for effort, works very well and is a constant player, “a characteristic that we understand here, in our quarry: Dizziness. We understand it as a very important requirement. important to reach professional football”.

Finally, he expressed that when one speaks of the Sporting de Gijón academy, one also speaks of the word ‘team’, “and Jorge is a player accustomed to playing as a team and accustomed to respect, to the pride of defending what is his, his team, the team you come from. This is something that Jorge has brought to the biggest stages”.