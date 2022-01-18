América hopes to close the signing of Paul Arriola this week after signing Jorge Meré

The Eagles hope to close the one-year loan deal with a purchase option

America is in the final part of the preparation of its campus for the Closure 2022 and begins closing in on his last reinforcements. The Spaniard Jorge Meré arrived in Mexico this Tuesday and, after presenting the medical tests, signed his contract with the Eagles, so they expect the Iberian defender to start working with his teammates this week, but he would not be active on the weekend against Atlas on Matchday 3.

After Meré’s announcement, the Coapa team still has the pending task of closing the right wing that Santiago Solari has requested so much. The negotiation for Pablo Solari fell apart due to Colo Colo’s decision and at this moment the one who is closest to arriving is the North American Paul Arriola.

Paul Arriola is shaping up to reach America as a loan with option to buy Getty Images

Sources commented to ESPN that the negotiations to take over the player’s services are on the right track and they hope to close it this week, however they still do not take it for granted to avoid a situation similar to what happened with Colo Colo and Pablo Solari.

The informant stated that The agreement would be a one-year loan with a purchase option so that the player lives his second stage in Liga MX after passing through the Xolos de Tijuana.

América is delighted with the possible signing because he would not occupy a foreign spot –despite being selected by the United States– and they would add depth to the position. The player is currently concentrating with his team preparing the next FIFA date and also waiting to reach a definitive agreement with the team from the capital.

Notably the possible incorporation of Paul Arriola does not close the door to the arrival of a more extreme since the Eagles value the option of bringing a player who occupies a foreign position in that position and with this give two quality options to the American coach Santiago Solari.

The azulcrema board continues to work stealthily to try to close the latest additions to the team and they hope to have the squad closed this weekend so that all its elements can work with Santiago Solari during the break of the FIFA Date.