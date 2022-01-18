Although Rihanna poses very sexy for Valentine’s Day, many do not pay attention to her great body but to another detail | Fashion and Beauty

Rihanna still without releasing an album, we’ll see if this 2022 surprises us by finally returning to music. But, for now, it seems that she is still focused on her facet as a businesswoman and, above all, on her lingerie and makeup brands.

He has been dressing all the lovers in red passion for several years and, as usually happens at this time, for several years, He has put on his creations to give us his most sensual poses.

“Valentine’s day is for me… but you can watch 😘 #XXSAVAGEX @savagexfenty,” he shared playing a bit while she wears one of the bodies from her collection in a red tone in which there is no lack of bows and matching fishnet stockings.

an interesting detail

But far from looking at his great body (which too), there are many who have been captivated by another detail. His hairstyle has not gone unnoticed and it combines perfectly with this proposal that you have presented.

In the photos it looks like a long bicolor hair in black and red and a fringe that does not feel bad at all and that has attracted a lot of attention. A ten for this new look that many have silvered him to take into account as something more definitive.

new gloss

And for the record, her thing is not just lingerie. He has taken advantage of this same campaign to also present its new Gloss Bomb in a special tone which will only be sold through the Savage website.

And not only has she shared photos, but also a video in which we see her with the same outfit and with which she makes us a request: “Write me a love letter, baby #XXSAVAGEX”.

We do not know at what point her musical facet will be, but it is clear that the businesswoman does not stop rising and even more so if she is the one who promotes her products.