all the questions and answers of one of the biggest purchases in the history of video games

Microsoft surprised everyone with a news, plans to acquire Activision Blizzard in one of the largest purchases for the video game industry with the intention of accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business on mobile devices, PC, consoles, the cloud and even elements for the metaverse.

In this post we explain everything you need to know about the purchase and how it impacts the players each company has:

How much did Microsoft pay for the purchase of Activision Blizzard?

microsoft paid $68.7 billion for the acquisition of the company, at a price of 95 dollars per share, so with this it becomes the third largest game company in the world by revenue, remaining only by centers of Tencent and Sony.

When will the Activision Blizzard purchase be completed?

The purchase of Activision Blizzard will be completed in fiscal year 2023, which ends in June 2023, prior to regulatory review and shareholder approval. However, this it does not mean that the titles of the company begin to arrive until that date, so some games could be found earlier on Game Pass.





How many new studios are added to Xbox with the purchase of Activision Blizzard?

In total, 10 studios come to reinforce the ranks of Xbox, although some of these teams are still subdivided into several additional studios to work on different games. reaching a total of 33 that will also expand esports publishing and production capabilities.

This is the list of all the teams that are added with the acquisition of the company:

Activision-Blizzard

King, Treyarch, Raven

highmoon

Beenox, Sledge Hammer Games

Infinity Ward Demonware

Toys for Bob

How many Activision Blizzard franchises are now owned by Microsoft?

Microsoft adds a total of 18 different franchises from the three main studios leaving, by Activision, eight licenses that are:

Call of Duty

crash bandicoot

Spyro the Dragon

King’s Quest

Tony Hawk

Geometry Wars

GuitarHero

truecrime





On the Blizzard side, six more are added, among which are:

Devil

star craft

world of warcraft

Heroes of the Storm

Overwatch

Heartstone

In the case of King, they add another four licenses composed of:

candy crush

FarmHeroes

Bubble Witch

Blossom Blast





Will Call of Duty now be Xbox exclusive?

According to Bloomberg, for now, Microsoft plans to continue working on some of Activision’s games for PlayStation consoles, but at the same time will keep some of the exclusive content for Xbox.

With this in mind, it is not unreasonable to think that although they are for different companies, some DLCs arrive only for Microsoft users.

Will Call of Duty, Diablo, Overwatch and WoW come to Game Pass?

So far Microsoft has not released the official list of games that they will come to their subscription service, but in their purchase statement they signal that this will eventually happen and that they will bring as many games as they can to the service.





They also comment that with this purchase they will allow players to enjoy the franchises “virtually anywhere they want it“, so there is a great possibility that these can also be run from your cloud service.

Why is it important that, in addition to Blizzard and Activision, Xbox owns the creator of Candy Crush?

With this purchase, Microsoft also confirms its interest in taking advantage of the mobile device segment, since according to, almost 95% of players worldwide enjoy titles on these terminals and with the acquisition of titles like Candy Crush, they may have a significant presence as well as a growth opportunity in this niche.





How many franchises does Xbox keep after the purchase of Activision Blizzard and Bethesda?

After the acquisition, Xbox will be one of the sites that They will have a large number of franchises available, on the side of Activision, Blizzard and King with titles such as Warcraft’, ‘Diablo’, ‘Overwatch’, ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Candy Crush’, in addition to global eSports activities through Major League Gaming.

This is added to the titles of Bethesda Softworks, owner of ‘Wolfenstein’, ‘The Elder Scrolls’, ‘Fallout’, ‘DOOM’, in addition to ‘Dishonored’, ‘Quake’, which allows them to reinforce their catalog (already quite broad) and now offer more games for users mainly of Game Pass.