Airlines ask Biden for ‘immediate intervention’ over 5G

(CNN Business) — Executives from the largest US airlines called on the Biden administration for “immediate intervention” in the rollout of 5G technology near major airports that is planned for this Wednesday, warning of serious consequences for transportation. and the economy.

Representatives from 10 carriers asked the administration in a letter obtained by CNN to further delay the rollout near airports, where Federal Aviation Administration flight restrictions take effect once the technology goes live.

The aviation world is concerned that 5G signals will interfere with aviation technology, including radar altimeters aboard aircraft.

“The ripple effect on passenger and cargo operations, our workforce and the broader economy is simply incalculable,” the executives wrote. “To be frank, the nation’s trade will come to a halt.”

The letter says that discussions between the airlines and the telecommunications industry are ongoing. Carriers Verizon and AT&T, which owns CNN’s parent company, first delayed the 5G rollout until January and then agreed to a more limited delay focused on the airport environment due this week.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be on the ground. This means that on a day like yesterday, more than 1,100 flights and 100,000 passengers would be subject to cancellation, diversion or delay.”

Verizon and AT&T declined to comment.

The letter was addressed to the White House, the Department of Transportation, the Federal Communications Commission and the FAA. Signatories to the letter include members of Airlines for America: executives from Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines, and the airlines’ operations at FedEx and UPS.

This Monday night, United Airlines warned of “a devastating impact on aviation” if the 5G network is deployed near airports.

“When deployed alongside runways, 5G signals could interfere with key safety equipment pilots rely on to take off and land in inclement weather,” United said in a statement, warning that safety concerns could lead to “significant restrictions” on the aircraft that can operate at airports, including those in Houston, Newark, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago.

The FAA said in a statement late Monday that it “will continue to ensure the traveling public is safe as wireless carriers roll out 5G.”

“The FAA continues to work with the aviation industry and wireless carriers to try to limit 5G-related flight delays and cancellations,” he said.

Some commercial aircraft cleared

Federal officials have decided to ease some of the restrictions on commercial aircraft that will take effect this week as new 5G technology comes online.

The FAA said it has authorized the use of two radar altimeters used on some Boeing and Airbus planes, a move it says will allow many US commercial planes to make low-visibility landings at some airports.

Days before Wednesday’s activation, the FAA says it has lifted restrictions on about 45% of the US commercial jet fleet and that about 48 of the 88 affected runways will be eligible for low visibility landings.

Approvals include the Boeing 737, 747, 757, 767, MD-10 and MD-11 and the Airbus A310, A319, A320, A321, A330 and A350.

“Even with these new approvals, flights at some airports may still be affected,” the FAA said in a statement. “The FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems.”

