Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shoot the sequel to one of the most successful Netflix movies

Three years ago, Netflix premiere mystery on board (Murder Mystery) a comedy starring Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston. In a very short time, Kyle Newacheck’s film garnered a unexpected success for the streaming platform. Considering this, it was only a matter of time before the story had a sequel. Now the sequel is underway and the first images of the return of Jennifer and Adam as the Spitz.

This story introduces us to Nick (Sandler), a New York police officer and his wife Audrey (Aniston) in full couple wear. To reinvigorate love and their marriage, this couple undertakes a dream vacation to Europe. An unexpected situation leads them to be accused of the murder of an elderly millionaire, so they must get to work to solve the crime and clear their names.

At that time, the film surpassed the 30 million households reached in just three days from its premiere. Although it was already displaced from the Top 10 of the most viewed by other tanks such as Red Notice, mystery on board It is still one of the most viewed.

In the middle of August 2021 it was learned that Netflix had given the ok for the story to continue. Now, months after the announcement, the first photos which show that filming has already started and that Nick and Audrey Spitz are back in action.

As published by The Daily Mail, Sander and Anniston were discovered in Oahu, Hawaii, in full filming session. Although the snapshots do not reveal anything of the plot, they serve for the story already underway. According to the British publication, the days of filming in Hawaii are numbered, since the production will soon change the location.

For the moment mystery on board 2 no confirmed release date, but considering that its filming is just beginning, it is likely that we will see it on Netflix only by 2023.