Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston shoot the sequel to one of the most successful Netflix movies

Three years ago, Netflix premiere mystery on board (Murder Mystery) a comedy starring Adam Sandler Y Jennifer Aniston. In a very short time, Kyle Newacheck’s film garnered a unexpected success for the streaming platform. Considering this, it was only a matter of time before the story had a sequel. Now the sequel is underway and the first images of the return of Jennifer and Adam as the Spitz.

This story introduces us to Nick (Sandler), a New York police officer and his wife Audrey (Aniston) in full couple wear. To reinvigorate love and their marriage, this couple undertakes a dream vacation to Europe. An unexpected situation leads them to be accused of the murder of an elderly millionaire, so they must get to work to solve the crime and clear their names.

