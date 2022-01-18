According to rumors we will see Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2 and it would not be as heroic as the version of Robert Downey Jr » Hero Network

We just started this 2022 and we already have strong rumors about one of the most anticipated films of Marvel Studios, Doctor Strange 2, also know as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to rumors, we will have the return of one of the most beloved characters in the franchise, Hombre de Hierro, who could apparently be played by Tom Cruise.

Rumors mention Tom Cruise as Iron Man in Doctor Strange 2

according to filter @Moth_Culture, we will have the return of Hombre de Hierro in Doc Strange 2 and will be played by the star of Mission Impossible, Tom Cruise. However, this Hombre de Hierro It will look much more like the one we can find in the comics and for the most knowledgeable, they will know that this version is an antihero.

We should mention that the Iron Man by Robert Downey Jr. is a variant that we can only see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so the hypothetical Tom Cruise’s Iron Man it would represent a new facet of the superhero. Demonstrating that their interests are above the common good and without a doubt, it would give the iron man a renewed air.

#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness Iron Man (Tom Cruise) will be greedy, selfish and unheroic. The variant is said to have joined the Illuminati to make people think of him as a hero. @Moth_Culture

Let’s remember that Doc Strange 2 will be released next May 4th and promises to be one of the most epic films of Marvel Studios.

