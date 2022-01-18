A young Indonesian has turned his selfie album into NFTs. He has sold it for a million euros

The NFT craze seems to have no end. 2021 has been his year. The Non-Fungible Tokens that are causing panic among young investors, geeks and collectors of the world by combining cryptocurrencies and blockchain they have unleashed a spiral where everything moves: art, video games, sports and even the media. And the speculators pounce with glee: a madness favored by the apparent and growing interest of all.

We have reached the point where even our selfie more routine can be invaluable. Yes, also the photo you took this morning without combing your hair.

Selling selfies by the millions. What started as a personal project to be done selfie daily became a million euro NFT company for a 22-year-old Indonesian student. He is Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a hero, no more and no less (if we consider what he has unwittingly achieved!). “I was thinking it would be funny if one of the collectors bought my face,” he explained.

How did we get here? As always, with YouTube. Almost every day for the past five years, Ghozali has taken photos of himself sitting in front of his computer and looking stoic. He said he intended to use the album of almost 1,000 selfies to create a video in the form of time lapse to commemorate his upcoming graduation, but changed his plans after learning about the technology blockchain and the cryptographic metaverse.

His success in NFT was not immediate, of course. Only when a famous Indonesian chef chanced upon his profile weeks later on the OpenSea website and promoted him did sales and demand explode. “I never thought that someone would want to buy the selfies,” he said when the photos were only worth 3 euros.

The price. But they did. At its peak, Ghozali’s selfies sold for 0.9 ETH, worth approximately €3,000, according to a report by Lifestyle Asia. Ghozali’s collection subsequently reached a total volume of 317 ETH, the cryptocurrency of blockchain Ethereum, equivalent to more than one million. According to AFP, his selfies were selling for 0.247 Ether (around 706 euros) a few days ago.

The young artist also made your first tax payment based on this income through OpenSea. But he has recently shared that he will no longer include any more of his famous selfies, urging collectors not to abuse his photos.

Do business with anything. More and more people are joining the NFT space every day to make a profit at any cost. Even tweets count. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet on the platform as an NFT for more than €2.9 million. A 12-year-old boy from London earned around €400,000 after creating a series of pixelated works of art called Weird Whales and sell them as NFTs. And the collectible punks? These pixel art designs that represent boys and girls in the best style of punk fashion or as apes, zombies or aliens are worth thousands of euros.

But here the gold medal goes to Stephanie Matto. A few weeks ago, our Magnet colleagues told their story in this article, and how at 31 years old claim to fame for practicing an activity as strange as it is lucrative: packaging their flatulence in glass jars and selling it as NFT. EtherRock is also another absurd example. In this video game you can buy rocks for millions of euros. Never has a stone been worth so much: 1,293 million, no less.

A rising market. Despite the recent decline in the cryptocurrency market in general, the NFT market and the gaming industry blockchain continue to record high trading volumes. Data from DappRadar shows that the number of unique wallet addresses connected to NFT DApps on Ethereum grew 43% from Q3 2021. Additionally, money generated from NFT trading passed $10.7 billion in Q3 from 2021 to $11.9 billion in the first ten days of 2022.