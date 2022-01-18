a review of his career

https://twitter.com/JimCarrey/status/1483173328563040256

A review of Jim Carrey’s career

Comedian born in ontario appeared like a whirlwind on Argentine screens in 1994, with “Ace Ventura: a different detective”, a comedy in which he managed to be immediately hated by a sector of the audience and had as heir to Jerry Lewis by another.

He had previously appeared in minor roles in films such as “Peggy Sue, her past awaits” (1986), by Francis Ford Coppola, alongside Kathleen Turner, or “Waiting room to hell” (1988), by Buddy Van Horn, al Clint Eastwood’s side. Perhaps the fault lay with director Tom Shadyac, a newcomer who at least had the good sense to include the beauties Sean Young and Courteney Cox as the protagonist’s counterpart, a “pet detective” who breaks into funny faces, gestures bordering on insanity, unexpected movements and voices.

Jim Carrey.

Before turning the page, it should be clarified that Jerry Lewis was not a favorite of local and international cinephiles either in his most popular years and that he only acquired fame as a versatile actor when Martin Scorsese chose him for “The King of Comedy” (1982). ) and Emir Kusturica for “Dream of Arizona” (1993). After that cross to the jaw that was “Ace Ventura…”, Carrey’s luck improved remarkably the same year with “The Mask”, along with Cameron Diaz, perhaps because the director Chuck Russell knew how to take advantage of the virtual trick that deformed the actor’s face and because the script by Michael Fallon and Mark Verheiden provided a less coarse humor, added dances and songs and gave the matter an air of carnival carioca.

Fortunately, Carrey fell into the hands of Bobby and Peter Farrelly, two brothers who in that decade passed off as groundbreaking humor the nonsense that had previously been cultivated by others in Hollywood and achieved the hit of “Dumb and Dumber”, with the addition of Jeff Daniels, that some interpreted as personifications of the average citizen after the Bush era.

Carrey came with a training in the “stand-up” that although it did not bring him closer to classical theater, it allowed him to recognize virtues and errors in front of the public and for that reason he was able to achieve adjusted interpretations such as the “Riddle” of “Batman Forever” (1995), by Joel Schumacher, “The Truman Show” (1998), by Peter Weir, “Andy’s World” (1999), by Milos Forman, “El Majestic” (2001), by Frank Darabont, or the dark “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (2004), by Michel Gondry, with Kate Winslet.

Jim Carrey with Kate Winslet, his girlfriend in the fiction “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Jim Carrey with Kate Winslet, his girlfriend in the fiction “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.”

However, the producers saw in Ace Ventura a hook for the generations of popcorn makers and thus came “A Madman in Africa” ​​(1995), “The Unbearable” (1996), “Liar, liar” (1997), “Irene and I… and my other self” (2000), who were looking for laughter with all kinds of barbarities with the eschatological in the foreground. Without escaping humor, the Canadian he knew how to achieve variants with “The Grinch” (2000), by Ron Howard, an anti-Christmas film that had his fame, “Almighty” (2003), by Shadyac, and played the sinister adventure for boys with “Lemony Snicket, a series of unfortunate events” (2004), by Brad Silberling.

Other on-screen appearances include “Scrooge’s Ghosts” by Robert Zemeckis, where his figure was digitally retouched, “An Uneven Couple” (2009), by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, and “Daddy’s Penguins (2011), by Mark Waters. In addition to the local theatrical release of Jeff Fowler’s “Sonic: The Movie” (2020), shot in Canada, Jim Carrey has spent a lot of time on television, happily in search of other forms of acting than the one that made him famous. However, in 2014 he reappeared alongside Jeff Daniels in “Dumb and Dumber 2”, by the Farrellys.