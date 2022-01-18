a more eighties look with an ‘oversize’ denim jacket

Today we woke up seeing Suri Cruise walking around New York and it has been inevitable to think how time flies, how it has grown! The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is about to turn 16, and that girl born with a star is already far away -yes, it’s a pun because especially her father is one of the most powerful stars in Hollywood-. This Tuesday we have met her again, like in the past again walking through the streets of Manhattan, and she has called us the pay attention to her look: and it is that we have already seen it and even worn it, in the Eighties!

For her day-to-day life in New York, the city that has become the catwalk where Katie Holmes shares her unique style, she opted for one of those wardrobe staples, the Hunter cowgirl, which of course you can find in different versions. His is in an “oversize” key, in blue with a worn effect. Is a Eighties-inspired garment but updatedin 2021 with the wide silhouette and dropped shoulders effect, XL sleeves that simulate being puffed, double collar, elastic in the waist area and classic cuffs.

The denim jacket also has details such as geometric drawings that make the seams on the shoulders and sleeves, creating two textures; and brown leather details in a strip from the chest to the elbow; matching the piping on the pockets.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

To complete the look, Suri adds a few wide straight pants, in a quilted effect fabric, in brown with a gum tosa side strip, and side openings at the bottom. The final point to styling is put by brown country bootss and a printed cloth bag instead of a handbag. Very casual, very retro, very comfortable. great.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io