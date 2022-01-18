A large asteroid passes close to Earth today: the details

Although the events reported in Don’t look up the film starring Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep that occupied the first places in the Netflix ranking and took over social networks in recent weeks, are absolutely fictitious, that does not mean that there is no possibility that the direction of one of the more than a million rocks that surround the Sun between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter will one day cross paths with our planet.

In fact, a large asteroid (1.1 km in diameter) is approaching and this afternoon at 18.50 it will reach its minimum distance: 1,975,054 km, or approximately five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon. NASA’s Planetary Defense Office, which is responsible for monitoring the transit of these objects, warned it, with the clarification that it will not present a risk of collision.

The asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1, as its name, It is not the only one that roams the vicinity of the Earth. “If you check the pages that deal with the subject, you can see that objects like this, although they don’t happen every day, they do happen three or four times a week and nobody knows about it,” says Mariano Ribas, Coordinator of the Dissemination Area Scientist at the Buenos Aires Planetarium and author of several books on astronomy; among them Chronicles of Heaven and Earth (Publisher So Much Water)–. They are of different sizes, from meters to tens of meters. The alarm sounds a little more when it is an object of one thousand or one thousand one hundred meters (1.1 km). They are considered ‘close’ when their orbits are at distances similar to that of the Moon or a single digit multiple of it. The total of the potentially dangerous cataloged until today, known by the acronym PHA (corresponding to potential hazardous asteroid), is exactly 2252. They are the ones that measure more than 100 meters in diameter and that are close to 7.5 million kilometers or less, which is 5% of the distance from the Sun. Those are the ones that are most closely watched because there is the possibility of an impact at some point. moment of the future”.

1994 PC1 was discovered on August 9, 1994 by astronomer Robert H. McNaught (the same one who located the 2007 comet) from the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia. Since then, experts have been following him closely to confirm that his approach this Tuesday, at about 19.56 km per second, does not pose any danger. In May another one (the 2009 JF1) of about 13 meters in diameter will approach, also without risk of collision.

According to the Scientific Information and News Service (SINC), an agency of the Spanish Foundation for Science and Technology, it will have a maximum brightness during its approach that will make it visible for “professional and amateur astronomers”. However, the report clarifies, since we are in the full Moon phase, moderately sized instruments will be needed, along with good knowledge of the sky, and accurate and up-to-date data on the object at the exact time of observation.

“It’s big, but it’s just another asteroid,” says astronomer Diego Bagú, director of the Planetarium of the National University of La Plata. It is listed as potentially dangerous because it crosses Earth’s orbit. In addition to this one, three more will pass tomorrow: one at ten, another at 12 and another at 9 Earth/Moon distances. On November 9, two passed and on the 11th of this month, another just a quarter of the distance between our planet and its natural satellite, approximately 92,000 km.

Several of them were discovered these days, he highlights. “Although they are not going to cause a catastrophe, since they are children, when one sees them they are already on top of them,” he adds.

Di Caprio and Lawrence, in the movie “Don’t look up”

The consequences of the impact of one of these objects when entering the atmosphere will depend on its structure. “They may or may not disintegrate,” says Bagú. An asteroid with a lot of carbon, as most are, is not the same as one with iron. For example, one that fell 70 km from the Russian city of Chelyabinsk in 2013 was about 15 meters in diameter. It exploded in the atmosphere, but the shock wave reached the city, broke windows and, although there were no fatalities, hundreds of people required medical attention in hospitals.

The concern about detecting them early arises from the fact that there is still no proven technique to divert them.

“The danger exists,” says Ribas. In the film it is a comet, but the threat is similar. And there are only a few ‘draft’ sketches, a kind of protocol of what things could be done depending on the size of the object and the time you have to act”. The simplest and most immediate thing would be something similar to what is seen in the film: launching atomic charges. From there down, a whole series of measures was imagined, such as the ‘gravity tugs’. Decades in advance, a spacecraft could be sent to accompany the asteroid on its journey, and the minute gravitational interaction between the spacecraft and the asteroid could cause it to change its speed and trajectory a little bit.

“Another possibility would be to send a manned or robotic mission to produce what are known as ‘localized explosions’. –explains Ribas–, placing explosives in strategic places of the object and, without the need to destroy it, cause ‘shakes’ that would also achieve a mitigation effect, a very subtle diversion to avoid an impact”.

To test one of these alternatives, the DART mission was launched into space on the morning of November 24, 2021 (Double Asteroid Redirection Test ) of planetary defense in order to divert the trajectory of a dual asteroid system composed of Didymos, 780 meters in diameter, and Dimorphos, 160.

LThe ship, the size of a car, will try to hit Dimorphos directly at a speed of 6.5 km per second or nearly 15,000 miles per hour to change its orbit and speed.

1994 PC1 is a periodic asteroid: it orbits the Sun once every year and a half. “It comes a little closer than Earth and moves away no further than the orbit of Mars – details Ribas -. What happens is that in that time the Earth changed places and so did he. All the potentially dangerous come back. They are a recurrent phenomenon, but in 20 or 30 years there are none of those known with appreciable chances of impact (that is, with more than one possibility, 5 or 10 in 100)”.