9 Really Goofy Costumes We’ve Seen In Superhero Movies

Although not the essential in all ways, it is fair to say that much of the success of a superhero movie is centered on the costumes of the protagonists and their enemies. And just as we have found spectacular costumes in a lot of tapes, there are others that flat out they are a resounding WTF.

The reasons why a hero or villain costume is not cool, are several: the time (because there was no CGI), an adaptation that was not very or exaggeratedly faithful to the source material, the costume designer who did not throw him out flat ganitas… well, it is certainly not an easy task to create a good costume for a feature film, but even those that are not the favorites of the public, they remain in our memory because of how funny (or how unfortunate) they may seem.

So this time, it’s time to list some of the sloppiest costumes we’ve seen in superhero movies, there nothing else to pass the time. Which one takes the prize for the most uncomfortable to watch?

The Green Goblin from ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’

The franchise of The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield he had a lot of potential and to this day, there is still a good debate about whether this actor is the best Peter Parker we have seen on screen. However, the version of the Green Goblin that was shown to us in that saga did not suffer the same fate.

For many people, the feeling remained that such an iconic villain – the arachnid’s greatest enemy – was completely wastedas well as Harry Osborn. And well, beyond how unfair the script was with the character, it must be said that the costume they designed for the actor Dane DeHaan it ranged from the grotesque to the ridiculous, to say the least.

Remember those metal plate on the head? very rare Or the armor they put on him, which looked like a suit of Halo half assembled. Or the strange almost troll-like hairstyle of toy story, along with the makeup looked like the flu-stricken version of DeHaan. Who knows what the hell the costume designers for that movie came up with..

You can also read: ‘SINS PAST’: THE SPIDER-MAN STORY WHERE GWEN STACY HAD CHILDREN, WITH THE GREEN GOBLIN?

The ‘Batman & Robin’ costumes with batipipples

batman and robin from 1997 directed by Joel Schumacher is one of those films so rare (not to say terrible) that over time they are remembered… reluctantly. The thing was like this: Tim Burton was the one who originally directed that saga since 1989, but Warner felt that the story was very dark and that it would affect the box office, so they decided to rethink the project.

It was the goodbye of Tim Burton, also that of Michael Keaton, but it was the welcome to Schumacher as the filmmaker who would direct the 1995 and 1997 films, giving the story a more ‘caricature’, funny and clearly less dark touch…. obviously, we know how that disastrous installment ended that had a first class cast with George Clooney like Bruce Wayne and other figures like Uma Thurman, Arnold Schwarzenegger or Alicia Silverstone.

And among all the little memorable things that the film left us, the costumes of Batman, Robin and Batgirl They were the most disastrous thing seen on screen. Who thought that an articulated costume with marked nipples would be a good idea? Inexplicable.

The Thor of 1988

Neither avengers of 2012 or Thor 2011… the first time we saw the powerful Asgardian in a movie was in The Incredible Hulk Returns 1988, where he was played by Steve Levitt as Donald Blake the human alter ego of the Asgardian prince (acted in that same film by Erick Kramer).

And well, we could justify this lousy costume for the time and the fact that it is a tape for television (that is, with a budget possibly less than a mega production like the ones of now). But that does not take away from the fact that a more or less faithful adaptation of the character was not made, not even in costume. Practically, Hulk raffled off the trancazos with the funniest stereotype of a Viking, which by the way did not look anything impressive.

For that and more, Chris Hemsworth, we love you.

Ben Affleck’s Daredevil

In the early 2000s, the superhero movie boom came with X Men Y spider-man like the ones that had shown the way to get it right. So Fox (now Star) ventured to give his tape to Daredevil, with Ben Affleck as the one in charge of making Matt Murdock… and that, it did not turn out as expected.

The film was not as great as one would have liked, considering the great character that was exploited. And out of all the hair-raising cinematic montage we saw, I still We can’t take off Affleck’s tight, plasticky suit. It seemed that in some scenes, the actor even wanted to give the hero an air of heartthrob by opening the neck of the front zipper to mid-chest.

And that is the least of it in a film that is quite buried in memory. Good thing Netflix made its adaptation with Charlie Cox, honestly.

The Fantastic 4 from 1994 and The Thing from 2005 to 2007

We are still waiting for a decent movie from fantastic four and if Marvel Studios doesn’t let us down, we’ll have her soon in the MCU. Both the one from 1994, as well as those from 2005, 2007 and 2015, are remembered more for their unsuccessful path in the entertainment industry than for anything else. And in this list of slouch costumes, especially the deliveries of the 90s and 2000s have their space.

Well, we get that the 1994 movie wasn’t a pretty lousy suit for the fact that it was a low-budget movie (so it didn’t even get a theatrical release but went straight to home video). And in the 20005 and 2007 installments, the blue suits of Mr. Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, and the Human Torch all look decent… the one who has no forgiveness is the one from La Mole.

More than a transformation of cosmic proportions as it is supposed to be, this costume It looks like a botarga / cosplay that you would see competing in a convention. Of course, in that context, I would surely win. But for a movie about one of Marvel’s most iconic teams, it fell short.

Juggernaut from X-Men: The Last Stand

You may or may not be a fan of the films of the X Men, but we must certainly admit one thing: with each film, the costume designs improved quite a bit…. except with Juggernaut. The iconic enemy of the mutants, powerful and unstoppable as he is portrayed in the comics, was mistreated in his harsh appearance in the film The Last Stand.

Nothing to do with the mastodon that can be seen in comics, video games or in its adaptation for Dead Pool 2… In the 2006 film, that costume makes him look like a character from medieval times, something we would certainly see in Game of Thrones or in The Witcher.

And we won’t forget that (un)memorable phrase that let us see all his… arrogance? “I’m the Juggernaut, bitch!”. Bad version.

Halle Berry’s Catwoman

You google it ‘worst superhero movie’ and cat woman of 2004 appears almost certainly. Until Halle Berry he accepted that the film was a dud when he accepted his Razzie Award for that performance. We can admit that it was risky to take an emblematic character of Batman and give him his own story (almost almost detaching him from the DC universe)…. but the execution of the project did not come out.

Poor visual effects, overly erotic action scenes, a weird origin story… this movie doesn’t do justice to the character or the actress who made it. And precisely, many of the critics pounced on the costume, which seemed more like a kind of sadomasochistic suit of those ideals for sexual encounters of that type.

Yes, we know that in the comics Catwoman is as flirtatious as she is cunning, but here there is nothing to Michelle Pfeiffer or Anne Hathaway They did well in their respective times. Sorry, Halle.

Green Lantern by Ryan Reynolds (and well, all the characters)

we like it very much Ryan Reynolds because he knows how to admit when he’s wrong and he also knows how to talk about his mistakes. One of the biggest was making Green Lantern into a movie that didn’t even get attention at the time. And when you see it, you realize why hardly anyone likes it.

If in the 2000s many superhero costumes were slouch due to lack of the appropriate GCI, in this tape released in 2011 by DC they abused the resource too much (and badly). Good thing Reynolds redeemed himself with dead pool.

Captain America (x2)

We leave you a 2 × 1 worthy of the discomfort. Before Chris Evans rescued the good name of the character, in 1979 and 1990 different adaptations were made that are the worst that can be cited in superhero movies. And it’s weird because if you’re in America and you’re adapting a patriotic hero for a feature film, the least you expect is a good story.

Well, this pair weren’t even good stories, much less costumes to remember. The ’70s movie is proof that not everyone knows how to experiment when it comes to making adaptations, and the ’90s is proof that sticking too closely to the source material from the comics isn’t good either. Ok, Cap’s suit on avengers from 2012 is also a bit funny (some say it looks like Power Ranger), but earn points for avoiding the protruding helmet wings.

What other slouch costumes do you remember? We read them in the comments