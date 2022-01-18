7 or 14 days? The new rules of isolation by covid

Well, no, there are no longer 14. The Ministry of Health issued new isolation rules for covid, as well as the guidelines for in which cases antigen and PCR tests will be carried out.

During the meeting of the National Health Council for Well-being (Conasabi) on January 14, it was agreed to make various changes to the “Standardized Guideline for Epidemiological Surveillance.”

Therefore, if you are positive for covid or have symptoms of the disease, you will no longer have to isolate yourself for 14 days, as previously stipulated.

“The virus changes and adapts, and we must also do the same to face the pandemic,” said the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela.

New isolation rules due to covid

These changes are intended to generate less impact on labor and education, since ómicron is considered more transmissible than other variants of covid, explained Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell.

Given this, the new guidelines indicate that “in those suspected cases that do not require hospitalization, they must be managed in home isolation for 7 days (with 48 hours without symptoms) and follow up through daily monitoring for 7 days.”

It also points out that in cases with symptoms, although they are not confirmed with a positive test, isolation will also be indicated for 7 days, from the onset of symptoms.

During the meeting it was also established that, on the recommendation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the rational use of covid diagnostic tests is recommended, with priority in people with comorbidities, health personnel and essential service workers.

In this way, the guidelines suggest that “the sample collection for rapid antigenic testing should be performed only during the first 7 days from the onset of symptoms.” It also points out that these are not indicated in asymptomatic people.

Given the increase in infections, a few days ago the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) enabled the option of requesting a covid permit online, with which it is not necessary to present covid proof that confirms that you have the disease.

With this procedure, the beneficiaries of the insurance can obtain a permit of 5 to 10 days of disability.

Now that you know what the new covid isolation rules are

