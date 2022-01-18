164-million-year-old flower bud found in China that could solve Darwin’s ‘abominable’ mystery

According to the study authors, this discovery “underlines the presence of angiosperms in the Jurassic and calls for a rethinking of angiosperm evolution.”

Chinese scientists have found a floral bud in a fossil state, whose analysis aligned with genetic data suggests that flowering plants, or angiosperms, evolved tens of millions of years earlier than initially thought, according to a study published this month in Geological Society.

The researchers hope that this discovery will help solve a mystery that Charles Darwin described at the time as “abominable” by not finding an answer. The English naturalist questioned that if the oldest fossil flower is not more than 130 million years old, how could it be explained that angiosperms began to dominate ecosystems only 20 or 30 million years later and evolved so quickly towards such great diversity?

In 2016, Chinese scientists found a flower called ‘Euanthus’, from 145 million years ago. Meanwhile, in 2018, another fossilized flower was discovered in China, called ‘Nanjinganthus’, from 174 million years ago.

However, not all botanists are convinced that these finds are true angiosperms. Some argue that these plants are too primitive to be considered flowers, while others think that their structures are too complex for a gymnosperm, an older type of plant with unsealed seeds and no flower, such as a conifer.

Thus, the recently found ‘Florigerminis jurassica’ could be considered the sought-after angiosperm, since it is perfectly preserved and is more than 164 million years old. The stem of the plant contains not only a bud, but also leaves and a fruit.

