12 Actors Who Have Played More Than One Marvel Character

Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Evans, Kate Mara… Some of these performers are well known for their most recent role with the studio, but they have also brought other superheroes to life on the big screen.

Before Chris Evans brought to life steve rogers/Captain America at Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actor played another character from the House of Ideas on the big screen. It was Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in fantastic four Y Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer. Evans is not the only case of actors and actresses who have played more than one Marvel character. Kate Mara, Olivia Munn, Gemma Chan, Michael B. Jordan… Even Benedict Cumberbatch! they have worked twice in the film adaptations of the Casa de las Ideas comic strips. Some have done it within the UCM itself, others before it began to take shape. We tell you, below, which actors and actresses are within this peculiar group and their characters.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan gives life to Sersi in Eternals, one of the deliveries of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actress is one of the most important characters in the film directed by Chloé Zhao, but this was not her first title in the franchise. Chan got into the skin of Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel.

Josh Brolin

Thanos, the great villain of Marvel Cinematic Universe -at least, to date-, was played by Josh Brolin. The actor thus replaced Damion Poitier, who gave life to the great enemy of the superheroes of the House of Ideas briefly in a post-credits scene of avengers. Brolin got into the skin of Thanos in Guardians of the Galaxy and then became the main enemy in Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame. But Thanos has not been the only Marvel character played by Brolin, he has also given life to Cable in Deadpool 2.

Michael B Jordan

Michael B Jordan got under the skin of Erik Killmonger in Black Panther, the first solo installment of T’Challa (Chadwick Bosemann). But before bringing this villain to life, Jordan was also Johnny Storm/The Human Torch in Fantastic Four, the ‘reboot’ about the Marvel’s First Family premiered in 2015.

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau has been playing Happy Hogan since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor not only got into the skin of this character in Iron Man, he was also placed behind the cameras in the first installment on Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). And he repeated as an actor and director in Iron Man 2. Before that, in 2003, Favreau was franklin nelson in Daredevil, the film starring Ben Affleck.

Idris Elbe

Idris Elba has been heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has played the character in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarök Y Avengers: Infinity War. In Avengers: Age of Ultron he also had a brief appearance. Before, Elba was Moreau in Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, a film starring Nicolas Cage.

kate mara

kate mara it was Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman in Fantastic four, the ‘reboot’ of Marvel’s First Family, but the interpreter also had a small role in Iron Man 2 giving life to a ‘marshall’.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn became the mutant betsy braddock/psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, but also appeared in Iron Man 2 like the reporter Chess Roberts.