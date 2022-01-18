10 movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max on your birthday

This Monday, January 17, actor Jim Carrey turns 60.

The Canadian interpreter began his career in the 1980s, but his rise to fame came suddenly in 1994 when he achieved success with the three films he released that year: The Mask, Ace Ventura and A Couple of Idiots.

From that year and in 2000 he became one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, participating in outstanding comedies such as Irene, me and my other self; Almighty and Yes Lord!, as in tapes with more dramatic touches that earned him the applause of critics.

There, films such as The Truman Show, Man on the Moon and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind stand out.

Lately he released Sonic: the movie and participated in the Kidding series. While soon he will be in the sequel to the tape about the famous character from the Sega video game.

On the day of his birthday, we leave you 10 Jim Carrey movies that you can watch on Netflix, Amazon, Star +, Disney + and HBO Max.

10 Jim Carrey Movies

The Mask (HBO Max – Netflix)

It’s on fire! Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz star in the story of a sweet and socially inept banker who discovers a magical mask that makes his innermost desires come true.

The Truman Show (HBO Max)

Truman Burbank, a model citizen who lives an orderly life in an impeccable house, begins to suspect that he is being watched. And he is not wrong.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (HBO Max – Netflix)

Joel decides to erase his memory to forget his ex, Clementine. But as her memories fade, Joel realizes that he still loves her.

Ace Ventura (HBO Max – Netflix)

Jim Carrey is Ace Ventura, a flamboyant pet detective determined to track down the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot.

Liar Liar (Netflix)

When lies are the way this successful lawyer works, it will be difficult to survive 24 hours telling only the truth.

Yes sir! (Amazon-Netflix)

Jim Carrey stars as Carl in an adventure about opening up possibilities in life, especially when those possibilities include romance with an enigmatic singer.

Scrooge’s Ghosts (Disney+)

Ebenezer Scrooge begins Christmas greedy and contemptuous as ever, but three ghosts show him hidden truths and he must strive to undo years of ill will before it’s too late.

A couple of idiots (HBO Max)

Jim Carrey plays a young man, who along with his partner (Jeff Daniels) get into various troubles and entanglements for not being very intelligent. Funny and entertaining story that is sure to make you laugh.

Jim and Andy (Netflix)

Jim Carrey ponders the meaning of life, reality, and more through the lens of Andy Kaufman in this compelling performance. Documentary that shows the filming process of the film Man on the Moon

Almighty (Star+)

Bruce Nolan, a TV reporter who complains about God too often, is given omnipotent powers to teach him how difficult it is to run the world.