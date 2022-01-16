Zendaya clones a vintage look of supermodel Linda Evangelista

Zendaya She is one of the young talent that has come to revolutionize Hollywood and the fashion industry. Every time she appears on a red carpet, it is to surprise everyone with her choice of styling. This time was no exception and he turned heads with this famous vintage design.

cute evangelist She was one of the most recognized models of the 90’s along with Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. In 1992, to be specific, cute evangelist went up to the catwalk of the Italian firm Valentino and left everyone speechless with this spectacular dress that today, after 30 years, she wears Zendaya.

Linda Evangelista on the Valentino catwalk 30 years ago. Photo: Hello! Fashion.

We are talking about a piece with a strapless neckline with some round peaks and a mermaid cut with a vertical linear print in black and white. The garment, as we said above, belongs to the Valentino brand, one of the most prestigious and timeless firms. So timeless that the same dress from thirty years ago looks as if it had been made a few months ago.

Zemdaya, in 2022, wearing this vintage black and white striped Valentino piece. Photo: Hello! Fashion.

Was 1992 the golden age of Valentino?

Twenty-one years ago, we saw a young Julia Roberts walk down the red carpet at the 2001 Oscars in a garment that became a fashion icon. We are talking about a black and white dress, the same colors as the Zendaya, which the designer Valentino had also made in 1992.

A young Julia Roberts in 2001 with this eternal Valentino. Photo: Vogue.

We are talking about a black dress with a white Y-shaped neckline, fitted to the body and with a large tulle overskirt with more white lines adorning this area of ​​the triumphant piece. With this we can close this note and say yes: 1992 and 2022 will be years of remembrance for the great Valentino thanks to Zendaya, Linda Evangelista and Julia Roberts.