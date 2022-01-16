Zendaya clones a vintage look of supermodel Linda Evangelista

Zendaya She is one of the young talent that has come to revolutionize Hollywood and the fashion industry. Every time she appears on a red carpet, it is to surprise everyone with her choice of styling. This time was no exception and he turned heads with this famous vintage design.

cute evangelist She was one of the most recognized models of the 90’s along with Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford. In 1992, to be specific, cute evangelist went up to the catwalk of the Italian firm Valentino and left everyone speechless with this spectacular dress that today, after 30 years, she wears Zendaya.

