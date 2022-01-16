Youtuber tests The Rock’s training in Black Adam

The bodybuilder and youtuber Aseel Soueid faces the workout routine that Dwayne The Rock Johnson used to get beefy in the DC movie ‘Black Adam’.

How much exercise you have to do according to your age.

50 foods rich in protein to gain muscle.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson recently described the process of getting in shape for the DC movie Black Adam as the “toughest physical undertaking” of his career. to date (so has his stunt double in the movies), and has shared the “giant” diet and workouts he used to shed fat and build even more muscle for the role of the super-powered anti-hero. In a new video on his YouTube channel, fitness influencer Aseel Soueid, who has already taken on the exercise and diet regimens of strongman-turned-boxer Hafthor Bjornsson, wrestler Roman Reigns and former Navy SEAL David Goggins among others, test for yourself Johnson’s training for Black Adam.

“This routine is not going to be a joke,” he says. “There’s a lot of supersets here, super high intensity, super high volume, and I’m really scared.”. Soueid begins by pounding his chest with a gigantic superset comprising the incline machine chest press and machine chest fly, performed for 8 to 10 reps a total of 4 times. Next, he targets the triceps with some EZ-bar overhead extensions, which are complemented by close-grip push-ups, done for 4 sets of 10-12.

“I completely forgot how hard core exercises can be when you layer them with weight training”, He says. “Those closed-handed pushups are no joke at all. Just remember not to bend your elbows…it destroys your joints and wrists.” The next triceps superset consists of a straight bar reverse grip pushup and a rope pushup, performed for 4 sets of 12 to 15. Next, 4 sets of bodyweight “wild” pushups, performed to failure.

Moving to the back, Soueid performs 4 sets of 8 to 10 reps of barbell rows. On the last 4 reps of each set, hold the bar in the top position for 2 seconds before lowering it, just like Johnson does in his workouts. “It will definitely lead to more time under tension,” Soueid says, “and you’ll get that mind-muscle connection a little bit more.”. Next, do 4 sets of 10 to 12 lat pulldowns using a MAG bar—”There’s so much volume in this workout, it’s ridiculous!”—and 4 sets of 10 to 12 dumbbell rows.

For the shoulders, Soueid performs 4 sets of 10 to 12 dumbbell shoulder presses, 4 sets of 10 to 12 EZ bar front raises, and 4 sets of 10 to 12 side-to-side dumbbell lateral raises. “Lots of volume means you have to cut the weight down a bit”, He says. “You can’t have it all.” Finish the shoulder portion of the workout with lat pulldowns, layered with seated dumbbell shrugs, for 4 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

“It has left me speechless,” he says at the end of training. “To be honest, this is not sustainable to do on a daily basis for the average person. And more importantly, you don’t have to train this way to effectively build muscle… Just keep your exercises super easy, focus on getting stronger with them, make sure you eat well and you’ll be fine.”

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io