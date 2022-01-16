World Trigger 3 suspends the broadcast of its final episode after emergency — Kudasai

On the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of the manga written and illustrated by Daisuke Ashihara, World Trigger, the suspension of the emission of the fourteenth and last episode of the third season of the project was announced. The emergency announcement was issued thirty minutes before the scheduled airing time, but details were not revealed. It is worth mentioning that this morning the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami alert for the Amami and Tokara islands, in Kagoshima prefecture. The planned height is three meters. The cause is a huge eruption on the volcanic island of Tonga in the South Pacific.

This third season has been broadcast since October 9 in Japan and is confirmed with a total of fourteen episodes, with Crunchyroll in charge of its distribution in the West. For his part, Ashihara began publishing the manga World Trigger in the magazine Weekly Shōnen Jump from the publisher Shueisha in the year 2013.

Production team

Morio Hatano (Heartcatch Precure!, Saint Seiya Omega) is in charge of directing the project in the studios Toei Animation .

(Heartcatch Precure!, Saint Seiya Omega) is in charge of directing the project in the studios . Hiroyuki Yoshino (Accel World, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts.

(Accel World, Code Geass: Hangyaku no Lelouch, Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic) is in charge of writing and supervising the scripts. Toshihisa Kaiya (Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen, Slime Boukenki: Umi da, Yeah!) is in charge of character design and animation direction.

(Honzuki no Gekokujou: Shisho ni Naru Tame ni wa Shudan wo Erandeiraremasen, Slime Boukenki: Umi da, Yeah!) is in charge of character design and animation direction. kenji kawai (Fate/stay night, Higashi no Eden, Higurashi no Naku Koro ni) is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack.

Synopsis for World Trigger

When the door to another world suddenly opens on Earth, the city of Mikado is invaded by strange creatures known as “Neighbors”, who are malicious beings with traditional weaponry. In response to this invasion, an organization known as the Border Defense Agency engages in combat with the Neighbors using weapons known as the “Triggers”. Even several years after the start of the battle, the Neighbors remain a threat and members of the Agency remain on alert.

Despite this delicate situation, members in training, such as Osamu Mikumo, are not allowed to use their Triggers outside of the headquarters. But when a mysterious student in his class is dragged into a no-go area by thugs, the Neighbors launch an attack, and Osamu has no choice but to do what he thinks is right. To their surprise, transfer student Yuuma Kuga quickly takes care of them, revealing that he is a Neighbor in disguise.

Fountain: Official Twitter Account

(c)葦原大介／集英社・テレビ朝日・東映アニメーション