Will Smith reveals the only doubt he had about his career before the release of King Richard

With awards season in full swing, Will Smith king richard is starting to rack up major nominations and awards. Most recently, the actor won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Dramatic Motion Picture. However, Smith and Oscar have not spoken in the same sentence for a long time. The star has had memorable performances, but the golden boy has always eluded him. That perception hasn’t bypassed the Hollywood star by any means, and the star recently opened up about the only doubt she had about her career before her latest film was released.

Will Smith has spent most of his career as one of Hollywood’s highest-earning movie stars. However, that mindset has changed in recent years, as it has focused more on smaller movies and less on blockbusters. According to Smith, he had been looking for a film like king richard during years. The Gemini man star was honest with entertainment tonight, comparing the sports drama to another acclaimed film of his:

You always hear that cliche, ‘Oh, I laughed, I cried’ [but] it’s one of those movies that really covers a wide spectrum of emotions and ideas, that’s really rare. Secretly in my mind I had felt that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness, and I never said it out loud, but I felt that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness and then I saw King Richard.

With all due respect to his other past films, the Aladdin star has The pursuit of happiness in high esteem. That turned out to be the last time he was nominated for an Oscar. The fact that it equates the emotional spectrum of the Venus and Serena Williams-centric film with that of the 2006 drama speaks volumes. But of course that comparison didn’t occur to him until he saw the finished film. In the same interview, he recalled what it was like to see the finished project for the first time:

This one is special, it’s still going on, and you know it’s fun, because you make the movie and then there’s a period where you’re away from it, while it’s being edited and shot and all that, so you distance yourself from it. . So by the time the movie comes out, you’ve probably done one or two more things, and you’ve moved on in your mind, so when the audience sees it, it’s almost like you’re rewatching it. for the first time, along with the audience, and I was totally and utterly blown away by what Ray[Green]could do so delicately with this film.[Green}wasableeverythingdelicatelywiththisfilm[Green}wasabletodosodelicatelywiththisfilm

As Will Smith pointed out, actors tend to disengage from a previous job as they move on to other projects. He seemed to gain a new appreciation for the drama upon seeing the final product. Compared to their previous releases, king richard, whose theme first inspired Smith years ago, seemed like a project he and his co-stars held close to their hearts. I’d say that’s why the Oscar buzz for the movie continues to grow. Fans will surely be watching closely to see if Smith manages to land a nomination.

king richard is scheduled to arrive on DVD and Blu-ray on February 8.