Will Smith reveals the only doubt he had about his career before the release of King Richard

With awards season in full swing, Will Smith king richard is starting to rack up major nominations and awards. Most recently, the actor won a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Dramatic Motion Picture. However, Smith and Oscar have not spoken in the same sentence for a long time. The star has had memorable performances, but the golden boy has always eluded him. That perception hasn’t bypassed the Hollywood star by any means, and the star recently opened up about the only doubt she had about her career before her latest film was released.

Will Smith has spent most of his career as one of Hollywood’s highest-earning movie stars. However, that mindset has changed in recent years, as it has focused more on smaller movies and less on blockbusters. According to Smith, he had been looking for a film like king richard during years. The Gemini man star was honest with entertainment tonight, comparing the sports drama to another acclaimed film of his:

You always hear that cliche, ‘Oh, I laughed, I cried’ [but] it’s one of those movies that really covers a wide spectrum of emotions and ideas, that’s really rare. Secretly in my mind I had felt that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness, and I never said it out loud, but I felt that I would never do anything better than The Pursuit of Happyness and then I saw King Richard.

