Will Smith once revealed the movie that took him from ‘Fresh Prince’ to ‘Mr. Blacksmith’

More people might know Will Smith more as an actor than a musical artist. But before his rise in Hollywood, Smith was still largely known as the Fresh Prince. But there was one big blockbuster he starred in that had people referring to him as Mr. Smith almost immediately after it was released.

How ‘Independence Day’ Took Will Smith From Fresh Prince To Mr. Smith

The blockbuster superstar primarily credits the film Independence Day for his recognition as Mr. Smith instead of Fresh Prince. For a long time, the rap superstar was labeled last but soon after Independence Day, things began to change.

