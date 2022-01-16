Will Smith once revealed the movie that took him from ‘Fresh Prince’ to ‘Mr. Blacksmith’

More people might know Will Smith more as an actor than a musical artist. But before his rise in Hollywood, Smith was still largely known as the Fresh Prince. But there was one big blockbuster he starred in that had people referring to him as Mr. Smith almost immediately after it was released.

How ‘Independence Day’ Took Will Smith From Fresh Prince To Mr. Smith

Will Smith | Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images

The blockbuster superstar primarily credits the film Independence Day for his recognition as Mr. Smith instead of Fresh Prince. For a long time, the rap superstar was labeled last but soon after Independence Day, things began to change.

“As for Fresh Prince, it’s interesting. On July 6, 1996, ‘Fresh Prince’ stopped. After Independence Day, that Monday, after Independence Day It was the first time anyone called me Mr. Smith. I was like, ‘What the hell,’” Smith told Collider.

Smith recalled that he was being labeled the Fresh Prince thanks to his comedy and music. but it seemed Independence Day made the public buy more than just Will Smith, the rapper.

“Along the the fresh prince, throughout the music, was ‘Fresh Prince, Fresh Prince’. And that morning, when the box office numbers came out, after Independence Day, it was ‘Good morning, Mr. Smith’. It was so weird,” Smith recalled. “I specifically remember that morning is when people started calling me Mr. Smith.”

Ethan Hawke was originally supposed to be on ‘Independence Day’

As some may know, Ethan Hawke was the actor who was originally going to star in Independence Day. The then young actor received the script for the film, but relied on Conan who turned down the role.

“I’m driving cross country with a friend of mine. I have the script for Independence Day, and there’s like dollar bills attached,” Hawke said. “And I read it to my friend in the car like, ‘Isn’t that a bad line? ET call home, that’s stupid. And I’m passing it to the point where I’m literally throwing it onto the Texas highway.”

But Predestination The actor realized that he might have made a mistake when he saw the film in theaters.

“Everyone wants to go see Independence Day and I’m like, ‘Okay, it’ll be fun to see how bad it is,’” he shared. “I go into the theater, obviously it’s exhausted. Will Smith says, ‘ET is calling home,’ and the place roars. I mean they basically give a standing ovation in the movie. And I was sitting there thinking, ‘Oh my God.’ I really didn’t get the joke!”

How Will Smith Didn’t Return For ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ Condemned The Sequel

Roland Emmerich revealed that he wished he hadn’t done the second Independence Day film without Will Smith. In an interview with Yahoo, Emmerich revealed why the actor didn’t return for the hit sequel.

“I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first one,” Emmerich said. “But then, in the middle of production, Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad.”

This forced a bit of a rewrite of the film’s script, which Emmerich believes led to its downfall.

“I should have stopped making the movie because we had a much better script, then I had to improvise another script very quickly,” he said. “I should have said no because all of a sudden I was doing something that was critical of myself: a sequel.”

