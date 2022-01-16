Will be? They say this long-awaited Xbox exclusive could be delayed

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Some Xbox users are disappointed after the delay of stalker 2, a game that was going to be launched in April and that will now arrive until December. Now clues have just emerged about the possible delay of another important project also exclusive to Xbox.

It was at E3 2021 that Arkane Austin revealed the first details of red fall, an open world shooter in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. We haven’t had information about the title for months, but we know that it is scheduled for this summer.

However, some sources recently assured that there is a possibility that red fall join this year’s delay list and arrive months later than planned.

Find out: red fall: what is it; when does it come out and everything you need to know

dored fall will it be delayed? Sources assure that it could happen

According to MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito, who run the Defining Duke podcast, there’s a chance that red fall have the same future stalker 2, as its release date could be delayed.

Currently the title does not yet have an exact date for its premiere; however, Arkane Austin announced the project with a release window for sometime in the summer of this year.

Both presenters mentioned that they have heard that red fall it could be delayed and arrive a few months later. They consider it a rumor for now, since it was mentioned that the information comes from an “atypical source”. So we recommend that you do the same.

MrMattyPlays and Lord Cognito believe that a delay of the title is not entirely unreasonable, especially since Arkane Austin has shown very little of the project beyond its presentation trailer.

There are some fans worried about this possibility, but there are also players who are willing to wait longer in order to receive a good title in the coming months. As of this writing, the developers have not commented on this rumor.

In case you missed it: red fall lets see their characters, weapons and world in filtered images

red fall is in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. It will debut sometime in the summer of 2022. Find more information about the title at this link.

Related Video: Reveal Trailer red fall