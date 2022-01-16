Where does Camila Cabello come from and where does she currently live?

Camila Hair was born on March 3, 1997 in the town of Cojímar, east of Havana, Cuba. The young woman from 24 years is of Mexican descent on her father’s side, but on her mother’s side, she is Cuban.

She is the daughter of Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao.. At the age of 5, he had already lived in Havana and also in Mexico. She became known for having been part of the group Fifth Harmony. In 2016, he announced his departure and launched himself as a solo artist to launch a definitive career in the world of music.

