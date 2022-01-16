Camila Hair was born on March 3, 1997 in the town of Cojímar, east of Havana, Cuba. The young woman from 24 years is of Mexican descent on her father’s side, but on her mother’s side, she is Cuban.

She is the daughter of Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhé Estrabao.. At the age of 5, he had already lived in Havana and also in Mexico. She became known for having been part of the group Fifth Harmony. In 2016, he announced his departure and launched himself as a solo artist to launch a definitive career in the world of music.

His musical career and his style represent very well a generation dedicated to generating change. Throughout her career she inspires young activists to be more aware of their social responsibility. Through his passionate lyrics -which speak of love as a form of expression-, he reaches the whole world, especially Latinos.

many wonder Where does Camila Cabello come from and where does she currently live?. the young lives with Shawn Mendes in a luxurious and modern house in the United States. The couple since 2019 has become one of the strongest in the show.

Camila Cabello: Where do you currently live?

Camila Cabello comes, as mentioned, from Cuba, but her life is already fully installed in the Hollywood Hills, although from time to time she goes with Shawn to Miami, where the young woman has a house to enjoy moments together with her partner and family.

His beautiful and luxurious house has 3,570 square meters, all distributed in 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, fireplace, large dining room and a huge kitchen decorated with white furniture that illuminates the beauty of the place.

In addition, they have a swimming pool and a lounge room to spend moments of which lately are reflected in the couple’s social networks. The mansion is nothing more and nothing less than located in the Hollywood Hills.

It should be noted for those who wanted to know not only Where does Camila Cabello come from but where does she currently live?, that the neighborhood is one of the most iconic in the entire city where the most famous artists come together.

As an extra fact, Camila Cabello has Glee star Adam Lambert and Queen drummer Roger Taylor as neighbors. Did you imagine it?