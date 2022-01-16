WhatsApp: Trick to know with whom your partner shares more photos

Today we will introduce you to a great trick inside of application of WhatsApp with which you will know with whom your partner shares more photos, so continue reading so you do not miss the step by step.

It should be noted that this WhatsApp trick that we are about to make known to you is suitable for phones with iOS and Android alike.

If you are curious to see with whom he shares more Photos your partner on WhatsApp, either with your friends or even with yourself, you can use this trick to find out without using any other application.

As we mentioned before, this WhatsApp trick works for phones with iOS and Android alike, since it is a function within the social network that does not depend on the operating system.

However, it can only be done from the phone you want to watch, it doesn’t work on the desktop app.

The truth is that it is extremely simple and you can try it on your own phone to see how it works.

In addition, due to its nature, you can also manage your memory space and eliminate one or another family chat plagued by photos of tweets and old memes that take up too much space.

Also remember that if you manage to use this WhatsApp trick on the phone of your partner, family member or friend, you must ask the owner for permission, since you could be invading their privacy or even discover things that you do not like. .

And well, without further ado, here are the steps to see with which contact you share more photos on WhatsApp.

First, you must enter the WhatsApp application on the phone of the person you are going to find out with which contact the most photos are shared.

Later, depending on the operating system, you have to enter the WhatsApp settings on iOS or the settings on Android.

For the latter, you can get there by touching the three-dot menu at the top right.

Already in the settings or configuration you have to look for the section that says “Storage and data” and when you enter this submenu you will find several options.

It is worth mentioning that “Manage storage” is the option we are looking for and here the total use of WhatsApp in the device’s memory will appear first, then a section to review and delete the items shared many times, and large files of more than 5 MB , photos and PDFs alike are included here.

To finish, all you have to do is go down a bit to find the next section with the chats to which more photos and files are shared.

These will appear in order from heaviest to least. Even the archived chats are shown, since all the storage that WhatsApp has on the phone is presented.

One thing to keep in mind is that if the photos are deleted directly from the chat, it will no longer appear in the list.