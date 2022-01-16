WhatsApp, so you can put your profile picture without cropping it

WhatsApp is a platform instant messaging that every day is used by millions of people to solve personal, work or school issues. The functions and tools that it has are many, for example, posting statuses, making video calls, etc.

One of those tools that it has is to be able to update your profile picture as many times as you want, but one inconvenience that users run into is that, in general, they have to crop the image to fit the size.

How to complete your profile picture

The first thing you should know is that due to WhatsApp settings, it always asks to adjust the size of an original image when selecting it as a profile photo, so there are some things that could be left out.

The app only accepts photos in the sizes 40x140px and 192x192px, if your original image is larger than that, you’ll have to crop it to fit the size the app requests.

To prevent this from happening to you, you must install the “Profile Picture Without Crop” application, which you can only find in the Google Play Store. When you have downloaded it, make sure WhatsApp is up to date and open the “Profile Picture Without Crop” app.

When you open it, you will be shown three options from which you must select the first on the left, the image gallery of your cell phone will automatically open where you must search and select the image that you want to place as your profile picture.

Then you must download it and open WhatsApp to change your profile picture as usual, select the new image that you have previously edited in the other application. Done, this way you won’t have to trim it to fit.

